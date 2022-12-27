Kwanzaa, a celebration of African and African-American culture, is observed throughout Winston-Salem this week.

About 80 people attended the Kwanzaa event Kujichagulia Tuesday in the Delta Fine Arts Center in Winston-Salem. It was the second event of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa in the city.

At Tuesday’s event, Felicia Piggott-Anderson conducted a libation ceremony in which the attendees called out the names of their ancestors and other family members who have died.

“This person has left an indelible mark on your spirit,” Piggott-Anderson said. “They may be no longer with us, but they are still alive in spirit.

“We give honor to mother Africa, the creator of civilizations,” Piggott-Anderson said.

About 200 people attended the first Kwanzaa event, Umoja, Monday at Winston-Salem Urban League at 201 W. Fifth St., organizers said Tuesday. That event was sponsored by the urban league, Action 4 Equity and the Triad Cultural Arts Inc. of Winston-Salem.

Kujichagulia means self-determination in Kiswahili. Umoja means unity.

The annual citywide Kwanzaa celebration is staged by the Triad Cultural Arts Inc. of Winston-Salem and other local groups. Kwanzaa events will be held Wednesday through Sunday.

Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in Kiswahili, is an African-American celebration with focus on family, community responsibility, commerce and self-improvement.

Kwanzaa is neither political nor religious and is not substitute for Christmas. It is a time of reaffirming African-American culture to carry out the principles of Kwanzaa in 2023, organizers said.

The first Kwanzaa was celebrated on Dec. 26, 1966, in Los Angeles under the direction of Maulana Karenga, the chairman of the Department of Africana Studies at California State University in Long Beach, Calif.

Karenga, 79, designed the holiday as a celebration of the African-American family, community and culture. He started the event one year after a deadly riot broke in the predominately black Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving 34 people dead, 1,000 people injured and $40 million worth of property destroyed.

In Winston-Salem, the five remaining Kwanzaa celebrations will be held with mostly in-person events. In 2020, organizers staged a remote, virtual Kwanzaa celebration. In 2021, the Kwanza celebration was a hybrid commemoration with mostly virtual events and one in-person event.

"Our preference is to do it in person this year," said Cheryl Harry, the executive director of the Triad Cultural Arts.

Organizers are following the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during this week’s Kwanzaa’s events in Winston-Salem, Harry said.

"Masks are optional," Harry said. "We are encouraging people to wear masks, but they are not required."

Organizers said they were uncertain about how people would attend Monday’s event at the Winston-Salem Urban League.

"We were pleasantly pleased that everyone was ready to come together," Piggott-Anderson said about Monday's Umoja event.

Kwanzaa is not just a seven-day event, Piggott-Anderson said. Kwanzaa should be celebrated every day of the year, she said.

"It speaks about our identity and our heritage," Piggott-Anderson said. "It speaks about who we are and it passes the torch to our children, who are our next generation."

Kwanzaa also "teaches us how to preserve what we have," Piggott-Long said. "It renews our spirit."

Patricia Sadler, the retired vice president of programs with the Winston-Salem Urban League, said that Kwanzaa "is relevant more now because of the disunity going on in the past couple of years."

Sadler pointed the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial divide within the country.

"The emphasis on unity and on heritage is the most important part of the event," Sadler said.

Ujima, which means "collective work and responsibility," will be observed at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Sims Recreation Center at 1201 Alder St. Hazel Mack, a local social activist, will be the guest speaker.

The event's sponsor is the Anderson High School Alumni Association.

Ujamaa, which means "cooperative economics," will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday at 4130 Oak Ridge Place, the headquarters of the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP.

Local African-American businesses will showcase their products and services. The event is sponsored by Winston-Salem Black Chamber of Commerce and the Piggott family.

Nia, which means purpose, will be observed at 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Presbyterian Church at 3901 Carver School Road. The event will be in-person and be conducted virtually via Zoom.

The Rev. Pamela S. Mitchell and Telena Weeks will speak. The Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble will perform.

Grace Presbyterian Church will sponsor the event.

Kuumba, which means creativity, will be celebrated 2 p.m. Saturday at the Delta Arts Center at 2611 New Walkertown Road. The event will be held at noon Saturday virtually.

The sponsors are the Forsyth County Public Library, the N.C. Black Repertory Co. and Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble.

Imani, which means faith, will be observed at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Alpha Omega Church of Faith at 1445 Gray Ave. Alpha and Omega Soulful Singers will perform.

The Alpha and Omega Church will sponsor the event.

GALLERY: Kwanzaa celebration Tuesday at Delta Arts Center