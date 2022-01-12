Local organizations will stage Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual events Sunday and Monday to honor the slain civil rights leader

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in Georgia Tuesday to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation, posing the choice as one of "democracy over autocracy." Before delivering a speech in Atlanta, Biden and Harris paid tribute to civil rights battles of the past, pa…

Virtual events to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held locally Sunday and Monday to commemorate the slain civil rights leader.

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity will hold its annual ecumenical and interfaith worship at 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate King’s life and legacy, the organization said in a statement.

Rabbi Mark Cohn will be the keynote speaker, the organization said.

Organizers decided to stage an online event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cohn and the Rev. Tembila Covington, the president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

“We had originally planned to have a worship service in person at St Peter’s World Outreach Center and live streaming on Facebook,” Covington said. “However, with an uptick of COVID numbers, we decided to move it to a virtual event on Zoom and still live stream it.”

As of Thursday, there are 69,212 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County since March 2020, according to the N.C. Department of Health of Human Services. There have been 637 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.