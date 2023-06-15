About 8,000 people are expected to come downtown on Saturday for Winston-Salem's annual Juneteenth celebration.

About 6,500 people attended the festival last year at Bailey Park and Biotech Place.

Cheryl Harry is the executive director and founder of the Triad Cultural Arts Inc., the organization that puts on the festival, which marks June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they had been freed months after the Civil War ended.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

The festival, which starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., showcases African American cultural traditions such as music, dancing and arts and crafts.

It will also highlight African American food and cooking.

“The food will be special,” Harry said.

Entertainers will perform on stages inside Biotech Place and outside at Bailey Park.

On Friday, the Queen Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. The winner will receive a four-year tuition scholarship to a historically Black college or university.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Biotech Place.

Joines said he will reflect on Juneteenth, discuss the event’s importance and how enslaved people “finally got word of their freedom.”

“The event is a special time for Winston-Salem,” Joines said.

The uptick in attendees is “indicative of the interest in and the importance of the event,” Joines said.

During this year's festival, the city will be interviewing people for an oral history project.

The city’s African American Heritage Initiative will set up a booth in Biotech Place and help people record their stories.

A scanner will also be available at the booth for people who want to share documents and photos. The recordings and scans will be loaded into the AAHI’s digital archive through the AAHI webpage at cityofws.org/aahi.

The city established the initiative in 2019 to preserve the experience of African Americans who lived in Winston-Salem through the years of segregation, the civil rights era and the decades that followed, the city said.

Of special interest is information about local churches, neighborhoods, schools and education, civic groups, government, arts and culture and businesses.

Fleming El-Amin, a former Forsyth County commissioner, will conduct a libation ceremony he said.

"Even though we call it freedom day, it's a movement toward freedom," El-Amin said. "We haven't quite gotten there yet. We are moving toward that."