Nearly 140 Winston-Salem police officers traveled to New York City two decades ago to help recovery efforts after the terrorists attacks

Nearly 140 Winston-Salem police officers traveled to New York City in 2001 and 2002 to participate in that city’s recovery efforts after the Sept. 11 terrorists attack on the World Trade Center.
A group of six officers at the Winston-Salem Police Department who traveled to New York recently discussed their experiences in the recovery efforts.
In coordinated attacks, hijackers crashed two commercial airliners into the World Trade Center in New York the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, toppling its twin 110-story towers.
As people around the world watched the deadly catastrophe unravel on television, another hijacked plane slammed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
The immediate death toll was the 266 passengers and crew members aboard the four hijacked planes. The final causalities totaled nearly 3,000 dead at the World Trade Center and another 125 people killed at the Pentagon.
Those terrorist attacks later led to the nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan. In May 2011, a U.S. Navy SEAL team killed Osama Bin Laden, whom U.S. intelligence officials blamed for the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States.
In the aftermath of the attacks, a massive recovery and cleanup effort began on Sept. 12, 2001, and lasted until May 2002.
The effort took place at the World Trade Center site known as “Ground Zero” and at the former Fresh Kills Landfill at Staten Island, where much of the debris from Ground Zero was taken.
The group of Winston-Salem police officers said they and other local officers worked at both sites.
Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver was a lieutenant assigned to the police department’s special operations division when the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, took place.
Weaver said that he and other Winston-Salem police officers traveled to New York to participate in the country’s most populated city’s recovery effort.
“From my perspective, we were there doing God’s work,” Weaver said.
The collapse of the Twin Towers caused massive deaths and destruction, Weaver said.
“Human eyes looked at every bit of that debris to try and recover what was the criminal evidence or (the) people who died in the collapses,” Weaver said.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson was a police corporal for the WSPD 20 years ago, she said.
The local officers traveled to New York to help in its recovery effort because they had a “feeling of unity,” Thompson said.
The officers, who are Americans and law enforcement professionals, saw the terrorist attacks take place on U.S. soil and they were helpless to stop that from happening, Thompson said.
“Our brothers and sisters in New York, both sworn (officers and firefighters) and civilian, had a big job on their hands,” Thompson said.
Winston-Salem police officers felt an obligation and responsibility to help with New York’s recovery effort, Thompson said. That assistance helped bring closure to other Americans who lost loved ones in the attacks, she said.
“We rolled our sleeves up and (worked) shoulder to shoulder with New York police and fire personnel who had been charged with doing the lion’s share of the cleanup,” Thompson said.
Capt. Michael Cardwell was a police detective on Sept. 11, 2001, he said. Cardwell and other local officers helped out for several reasons.
“We didn’t get into law enforcement for the money,” Cardwell said. “It is for service for the community.”
Winston-Salem police like other police officers throughout the United States were saddened about the lost lives, Cardwell said.
“We were compelled to help with closure for the families,” Cardwell said. “We needed it for ourselves. We knew what our brothers and sisters went through or had an idea of it.”
Ricky Shelton is a detective who was a patrol officer 20 years ago, he said. Shelton was watching TV coverage of the attacks the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as he talked on the phone with a colleague.
“I told my colleague that, ‘We are going to wind up going up there in some capacity in some time to help out,’” Shelton said. “Our thoughts were we were getting attacked.”
“We felt the sense of unification that all Americans did,” Shelton said. “God was telling us to go up there. I had never been to New York before that.”
Sgt. Kevin Bowers, a member of the city’s Downtown Bike Patrol, was a patrol officer on Sept. 11, 2001, he said.
Bowers saw local police officers helping out in the New York’s recovery effort as another example of police performing their duties in dangerous moments and locations.
“We as police officers go to calls when people are having their worst days,” Bowers said. “That was a worst time for a lot of people.”
Just as in the early 2000s and this year, the police department has many officers who are from New York and New Jersey, Bowers said.
In 2001 and 2002, many Winston-Salem police officers stayed at Mount Manresa, a Jesuit Catholic retreat on Staten Island, which was operated by Father Jack Ryan, Bowers said.
Winston-Salem police officers routinely found items in the debris that belonged to someone who died and they got those items back to the victims’ family members “to help bring closure for them,” Bowers said.
The officers helped look at every item of debris that was carried on a conveyor belt or spread out in a field.
Shelton said he found a photo album of a family who had gone to the Ringling Brothers Circus in New York before the terrorist attacks. There were photos of the family at the circus, he said.
Shelton’s group of recovery workers also found a finger and bloody clothes, he said.
Bowers said he was part of a recovery group that sorted through the debris in February 2002 at the Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island.
Bowers remembers the cold weather with strong winds and the remnants of airplane engines that hit the towers as well as fire trucks and ambulances that were severely damaged when the towers collapsed, he said.
Cardwell said his recovery group found ammunition, probably from a slain police officer.
“They were personal items that belonged to someone,” Cardwell said. “That would bring it home to you. These are not things that normal people should see.”
Organizers of the recovery effort trained the participants on what to look for in the debris and how to report it, Cardwell said.
The organizers conducted the recovery effort properly with respect to the families of the victims, Cardwell said.
“It was a very thorough job,” Caldwell said.
The first-responders in New York City who extensively helped in the recovery effort were grateful for the assistance of the Winston-Salem police officers, Caldwell and the other local officers said.
“We’re a big family,” Caldwell said. “They were very welcoming.”
On Saturday, most of local officers who traveled to New York City for the recovery effort will watch news coverage of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that changed the United States.
However, Weaver said he will be working Saturday, protecting the residents of Winston-Salem.
The Associated Press contributed to the story.