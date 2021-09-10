Nearly 140 Winston-Salem police officers traveled to New York City two decades ago to help recovery efforts after the terrorists attacks

“I told my colleague that, ‘We are going to wind up going up there in some capacity in some time to help out,’” Shelton said. “Our thoughts were we were getting attacked.”

“We felt the sense of unification that all Americans did,” Shelton said. “God was telling us to go up there. I had never been to New York before that.”

Sgt. Kevin Bowers, a member of the city’s Downtown Bike Patrol, was a patrol officer on Sept. 11, 2001, he said.

Bowers saw local police officers helping out in the New York’s recovery effort as another example of police performing their duties in dangerous moments and locations.

“We as police officers go to calls when people are having their worst days,” Bowers said. “That was a worst time for a lot of people.”

Just as in the early 2000s and this year, the police department has many officers who are from New York and New Jersey, Bowers said.

In 2001 and 2002, many Winston-Salem police officers stayed at Mount Manresa, a Jesuit Catholic retreat on Staten Island, which was operated by Father Jack Ryan, Bowers said.