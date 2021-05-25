Old moonshine stills are focus of guided hikes in Stone Mountain State Park

The mountains that became part of Stone Mountain State Park provided plenty of cover for the scores of moonshiners who lived there. Most of the stills that Mickey and Hillyer have found are in the Wilkes County portion of the park, fitting into the county's reputation as a hub for hooch.

Mickey, a Winston-Salem native who now lives in State Road, is a longtime visitor to the state park. Hillyer, an Elkin resident, is also a veteran hiker who feels comfortable enough in the wilderness to go off-trail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You follow creeks and you'll find them," Hillyer said of the old stills.

The two men did a lot of exploring in Stone Mountain when their kids were young.

"We started finding more and more stills so we left the kids and got off the trail," he said.

Intrigued by the old stills, they learned about the art of distilling corn liquor and talked to locals about their memories of the area's moonshining days, which ended about the time Stone Mountain became a state park in 1969.

"They all have stories," Hillyer said of the old-time moonshiners he talked to, "but whether they're true or not... ."