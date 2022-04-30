St. Philips Moravian Church celebrates its 200th anniversary; the church was site where congregants learned about the Emancipation Proclamation in May 1865

In May 1865, the Rev. Seth Clark, the chaplain with the 10th Ohio Cavalry Volunteers, told the congregation of what would become the St. Philips Moravian Church about the Emancipation Proclamation that freed the enslaved people in North Carolina and throughout the South.

Organizers of the church’s 200th anniversary celebration agree that Clark’s announcement 156 years ago is the most significant event in the church’s history.

The church will celebrate its bicentennial at 3 p.m. Sunday at its current location, 911 S. Church St. in Old Salem. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. will deliver the keynote address.

“We feel thankful that we have been able to keep our church going for the deep Christian relationships of its people, and we want to continue to reach out and minister,” said the Rev. Bill McElveen, the church’s retired pastor.

Church leaders today said they are concerned about the church’s future as St. Philips currently has fewer than 20 members typically attending on Sundays.

St. Philips is the oldest standing African American church in North Carolina, and the only African American Moravian Church in the United States, according to its history.

“Without doubt, I know the original members would be very proud to know their efforts have been sustained by many generations,” said Dorothy Pettus, the church’s vice chairwoman of its board of elders.

A month after the Civil War ended, Clark preached a sermon to nearly 200 Blacks who gathered inside the African Moravian Church, which was the name of the St. Philips sanctuary at that time.

Clark told the congregants that they would have greater responsibilities as free people and encouraged them to be industrious, honest and pious, according to “Records of the Moravians in North Carolina, Volume 12, 1856-1866.”

“May this great change turn out to the eventual well-being of these people, and the furtherance of the kingdom of God among them,” Clark said.

Forty-three years earlier, the Salem Female Society was established in January 1822 with a goal of missionary to the enslaved people in and around Salem, according to church’s history submitted to the Forsyth County Historical Resources for a historic marker.

Moravians, German speaking Protestants, settled and established the town of Salem in 1766.

The society noted “the absence of religious opportunity for the ‘Negroes’ — the enslaved people — in this neighborhood” and asked Moravian church leaders to address the matter so that “in the course of time … a church may be built for their own use,” according to the church’s history.

Brother Abraham Steiner held the first service on March 24, 1822 at the Negro Quarter in a cabin in which 50 people attended, according to the church’s history. Another service was held April 14, 1822.

A third service was held on May 5 1822, in the barn on the outlying farm of Conrad Kreuer, which was located west of the Salem community.

A local historic marker commemorating St. Philips Moravian Church was held Saturday at the site where the congregation held its worship service at 420 S. Broad St., which was the site of the Kreuer barn.

The congregation held regular services at the cabins at Afro-Moravians as well as services at the Schumman’s barn and Schober’s paper mill, according to the Diary of the Small Negro Church.

These places of worship were outside of Salem and served the Black congregation until the consecration of the new church adjacent to the Negro God’s Acre on Dec. 28, 1823, according to the church’s history. That cemetery is on South Church Street.

The Salem Female Missionary Society paid for the church’s construction, which was built by the enslaved people with logs. The 1823 log church was replaced by a new and larger 1861 sanctuary known as the Brick Church and the African Moravian Church.

On Dec. 20, 1914, Bishop Edward Rondthaler bestowed upon the Moravian Southern Province’s only African American congregation the name of St. Philips Moravian Church, according to the church’s history.

The church sits on land that encompasses the gravesites of 131 enslaved and free people, Pettus said. A group of people who had visited Salem and considered to be strangers to the Moravian community also are buried there, she said.

St. Philips Moravian Church was formed by skilled enslaved people, said Conrad Mitchell, the church’s vice chairman of its board of trustees. They were “guided by skilled teachers and craftsmen, spoke and understood the German language, had electricity developed for the factories making Salem grow into a successful industrial town,” Mitchell said.

“I feel there will be joy at the thought that their efforts and service will be remembered year after year and be appreciated for 200 years and more,” Mitchell said.

In the spring of 1952, the last service was held at St. Philips Moravian Church in Salem. The St. Philips congregation moved to a community center in the Happy Hill Garden neighborhood.

Seven years later, the congregation held services in a new chapel at the corner of Mock and Vargrave streets in Happy Hill.

The construction of U.S. 52 forced the Southern Province of the Moravian Church to find an existing church for the congregation. On May 4, 1967, the congregation held services at the former Bon Air Christian Church on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem’s northern section.

“Following the Civil War and during Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era and the Civil Rights Movement, the church served as the focal point for the African American community for educational and social functions as well as religious services,” said Peggy Dodson, a friend of the St. Philips congregation.

“This church is not about a building or buildings, but about a resilient people,” Dodson said.

The congregation has worshipped and served in seven different locations since their church’s founding in 1822, Dodson said.

The congregants have been “always faithful to its calling as a place of worship, a place of knowing and living into Christ’s redeeming and sustaining love,” Dodson said.

The original St. Philips site was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, according to the church history.

In June 2019, the congregation returned to St. Philips Moravian Church in Salem, where it currently worships.

Currently about 18 members attend Sunday services at St. Philips at its location at 911 S. Church St, Pettus and McElveen said.

In the 1970s, St. Philips had 150 members, which was its highest number of members, Pettus said. At that time, the Rev. Cedric Rodney led the congregation at the Bon Air location, Mitchell said.

Rodney was ordained in the Moravian Church in 1959 after emigrating to the United States from Guyana. Rodney was the first full-time pastor at St. Philips Moravian Church in Old Salem.

Rodney, who was a retired professor at Winston-Salem State University, died in November 2012 at age 88.

Pettus is optimistic about the church’s future, she said.

“However, I am aware we have a declining membership, which presents challenges like other congregations,” Pettus said.

The church’s current members have endured the coronavirus pandemic for two years, Mitchell and Dodson said. They have worshipped via telephone conference calls, “becoming adept at singing together and reading responsively,” Dodson said.

The St. Philips congregation will decide whether to continue as a congregation or become a fellowship, McElveen said. The congregation also could merge with another congregation, he said.

“We could seek to be yoked with another smaller congregation in order to share a minister,” McElveen said.

Mitchell envisions a different future for the church.

“The future of St. Philips Moravian Church itself will not go on for many more years since there are currently aging members and a lack of young children who will continue the church,” Mitchell said.

“The name of the church will go on as the efforts of the St. Philips Moravian second graveyard committee will continue its beautification program ensuring the graveyard will exist even if the church assembly does not,” Mitchell said.

