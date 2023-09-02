The Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission is seeking public comments about a proposal to nominate the Winston Lake Golf Course to the National Register of Historic Places.

The golf course is at 3535 Winston Lake Road and 2790 New Walkertown Road, the city said in a news release.

Comments will be accepted when the commission considers the nomination during its 4 p.m. meeting Sept. 6 in the Stuart Municipal Building at 100 E. First St. in Winston-Salem, the city said.

"The Winston Lake Golf Course is significant locally in the areas of Black heritage, entertainment and recreation," the city said. "The facility has played an important role in the recreational, social life and civic life of the city’s African American population from its opening in 1956 to the present.

"The period of significance begins with the 1956 completion of the first nine holes and ends in 1973," the city said.

The 18-hole course is located in northeastern Winston-Salem, and its part of the city's Recreation and Parks Department.

The commission's documents regarding the nomination for the golf course is at https://www.CityofWS.org/2734.