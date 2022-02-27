The Les Arbres Club was a popular venue for Blacks in Winston-Salem for nearly 60 years

For nearly 60 years, the Les Arbres Club was the place to meet, eat, socialize and party for Black Winston-Salem residents.
In its heyday, the club off New Walkertown Road attracted Black performers, artists and civil-rights leaders who socialized amid the sounds of jazz and soul music.
Manuel “Brick” Johnson and his wife, Mable, started the club, in the spring of 1959 with 30 charter members.
Les Arbres is French for “trees.” The club was built around an oak tree in a 2,242-square-foot brick house at 3304 New Walkertown Road.
“That is where it got its nickname, ‘The Tree,’” Dr. Willard McCloud Jr. said.
From the beginning, the club attracted Black professionals and blue-collar laborers as members, Mable Johnson told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2014.
It was a place for Blacks to gather during segregation, when they were barred from white-owned businesses.
McCloud, an ophthalmologist, grew up on Spaulding Drive, not far from the club.
“That is where everyone went,” McCloud said.
Neighborhood children slid down its snow-covered driveway during the winter, McCloud said.
Black professional and social organizations held their meetings in the club as did fraternities and sororities. The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, which began at the Patterson Avenue YMCA, held dances at “The Trees,” McCloud said.
McCloud mentioned groups, such as the Twin City Medical Society, the Social Promoters and the Bachelor’s Benedict, a club of mostly married Black men, which also met at Les Arbres. McCloud was a member of the Twin City Medical Society, which is the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County branch of the National Medical Association.
The organization works to improve the quality of health among minorities and disadvantaged people, according to its website.
“That is where you went to get something to eat, and then you had a meeting,” McCloud said.
Mutter Evans, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and The Links, said those groups also met at the club.
Evans staged events at the club for The Links, a women’s group that focuses on education and civic issues.
Evans said she remembered using a black and orange color scheme for the meetings, and Brick Johnson would plan the menus.
“He prepared the food, and the food was delicious,” Evans said. “When he was doing that, Blacks couldn’t go to other places, where they can go now.”
The club’s walls were lined with pictures of its members, including the late Clarence “Bighouse” Gaines, the legendary men’s basketball coach at Winston-Salem State University.
Retired Judge James Beaty of the U.S. District Court said Brick Johnson was a “friendly, kind gentleman.”
Beaty served as the president of the local Bachelor’s Benedict Club in 1997, which met once a month at Les Arbres, he said. Beaty recalled that the tree grew through the floor in the house.
“The most things that (I) remember was the food that they served there,” Beaty said. “It was a buffet line with three meats, plenty of vegetables and desserts.”
Johnson would sometimes have chitterlings on the buffet line, Beaty said.
“The food was something that people looked forward to,” Beaty said.
James Conrad, the owner of the Conrad’s Hair Design at 3088 New Walkertown Road, agreed that the club’s food attracted many people to the establishment.
“It had everything there that you wanted to eat,” Conrad said. “I thought it was a nice little neighborhood club.”
Virginia Newell, a former member of the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen (now known as the Winston-Salem City Council), said she remembers a solemn moment at the club.
Newell, who was president of the local chapter of the AKAs, was leading her sorority’s meeting at “The Trees” on April 4, 1968, when she and sorority sisters learned that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated in Memphis, Tenn.
“Someone came in and said, ‘Martin Luther King has just been shot,’” Newell said. “We prayed for him as we closed out our meeting.”
Newell described Les Arbres as a first-class club.
“We could invite anyone we wanted,” Newell said. “I enjoyed it. You were never embarrassed by what went on there.”
After Lafayette Jones arrived in Winston-Salem in 1985, Jones visited every Black-owned business in the city, including “The Trees.” Jones said that his sister-in-law first took him to the club.
Jones is the founder and chief executive of Segmented Marketing Services Inc. of Winston-Salem and the publisher of Urban Call Publications.
“I had gone to every other Black-owned business that I could find,” Jones said. “That club is part of our heritage.”
State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, said her most significant memory about the club was that it was the venue for her wedding reception on June 3, 1972.
“It was the African American footprint and had all the amenities necessary for almost (any) festive occasion or one of relaxation and fun, even for business meetings,” Terry said.
“Many professionals and other ordinary working people frequented ‘The Tree’ because it was appropriately appointed and people enjoyed gathering there for socializing,” Terry said. “It was truly an African American center to have fun in a safe and well managed environment.”
Many social clubs’ members and men liked to play cards at the club, and relax “with a drink,” Terry said. Other people gathered at “The Tree” because “it was our place.”
The club also was a stopping place for people coming to Winston-Salem. Civil-rights leader Fannie Lou Hammer visited the club, as did models from Ebony magazine, joining politicians and company executives, according to a city resolution that honored the Johnsons in September 2009.
Prominent jazz musicians such as a Robert Grier, Harry Wheeler, Bernard Boy and Billy Bright played there, the Journal reported in January 2014.
At its peak, the club had 91 members in 1963. Its membership remained stable during the 1960s, but it slowly decreased during integration when Blacks could go to any establishment in the city.
When Brick Johnson died in January 2014 at age 95, the club had 25 members, many of them in their 80s and 90s.
After his death, one of his employees took over the club and operated it until 2016, Beaty said. Mable Johnson died in March 2019 at age 93.
“The members just got older, and I don’t think Brick got many new members,” McCloud said. “That just made it a private club and restaurant. It died out because its members got older.”
