The Les Arbres Club was a popular venue for Blacks in Winston-Salem for nearly 60 years

Black professional and social organizations held their meetings in the club as did fraternities and sororities. The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, which began at the Patterson Avenue YMCA, held dances at “The Trees,” McCloud said.

McCloud mentioned groups, such as the Twin City Medical Society, the Social Promoters and the Bachelor’s Benedict, a club of mostly married Black men, which also met at Les Arbres. McCloud was a member of the Twin City Medical Society, which is the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County branch of the National Medical Association.

The organization works to improve the quality of health among minorities and disadvantaged people, according to its website.

“That is where you went to get something to eat, and then you had a meeting,” McCloud said.

Mutter Evans, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and The Links, said those groups also met at the club.

Evans staged events at the club for The Links, a women’s group that focuses on education and civic issues.

Evans said she remembered using a black and orange color scheme for the meetings, and Brick Johnson would plan the menus.