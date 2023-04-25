Old Salem Museums & Gardens' retail store has reopened with a new name and new location.

Winkler Book and Gift Store has opened on the second floor of Winkler Bakery at 521 S. Main St, Old Salem said Tuesday in a statement. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Formerly known as Moravian Book and Gift, the store will sell items including home décor, stationery, jewelry, soaps, lotions, candles, books and locally crafted birdhouses, Old Salem said.

Pat Albert, Old Salem’s director of retail, said that the store is expanding its selection of Moravian items, with more merchandise on order that should arrive soon.

“This space was used for retail before the COVID pandemic, so we are delighted to be bringing it back online, Albert said. “Not surprisingly, Winkler Bakery is the most popular location in Old Salem, so consolidating our retail operations there makes it a convenient one-stop shopping experience for visitors and should ultimately result in more sales.”

The store was located at 614 S. Main St. and closed in March after the Salem Congregation, which owns the building, agreed to lease it to a new tenant, Old Salem said.

Some retail items as well as admission tickets will continue to be sold at the Visitor Center as well.