The Triad remembers — Residents mark 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on U.S.

About 500 people attended Saturday's remembrance at Reagan High School in Pfafftown of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.
Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
The event was held in conjunction with Winston-Salem's 9/11 Public Safety Challenge for local JROTC units.
Other local Sept. 11 observances were held in Kernersville, Yadkinville, High Point, Greensboro and elsewhere. In Kernersville, a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center was displayed. About 150 people attended the event there.
At Reagan, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County led the audience in a moment of silence. Afterward, Kimbrough said he and many other people will never forget the tragic events that happened 20 years ago.
"We can be strong and brave together," Kimbrough said.
Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams told the attendees that they were joined in their grieving with Americans across the country.
Local residents remember the people who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as their families and co-workers, Adams said.
"We honor those Americans and others who took a step forward to try to save our country," Adams said.
Adams also praised the JROTC members, their instructors, teachers and parents for their dedication to public service.
"With all that is going on in our country, we are going to be all right," Adams said. "I need you to hang in there and hang onto each other because we are going to get through all that we've been through."
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said many of the students who attended the remembrance likely weren't even born when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
"I'm here because of what took place 20 years ago," Plyler said. "Most of you were not here, but I was."
At that time, Plyler and other people couldn't believe the country had been attacked.
"Planes don't crash into skyscrapers," Plyler said. "It was unbelievable that someone would do something to the powerful United States."
However, Plyler and others realized that terrorists struck a deadly blow in the nation.
"It can happen to us," Plyler said.
Matt Schlosser, a constituent services liaison for U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, told the crowd that U.S. citizens will "continue to remember those innocent lives lost, honor the brave first responders and individuals who rushed to the scene to help and recognize our service members, who fight for our safety every day."
Schlosser said the JROTC members at the event represent the country's "next generation of individuals who will continue to defend our nation and our values with courage and compassion."
All Americans gain inspirations from the resilience displayed by fellow citizens "during one of the our nation's darkest hours," Schlosser said. "Thank you for your commitment to serving our nation."
Mike Fenley, a field representative for U.S. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks "is a special time for us to remember those innocent individuals whose lives were lost that day simply because they showed up to work as normal."
While Sept. 11, 2001, was a dark day in U.S. history, Fenley said, "the aftermath displayed the courage and strength of our nation as Americans worked together to help those who were personally affected by the attack and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions."
During the ensuing years, the country has demonstrated vigilance in protecting its citizens "against similar terrorist acts, and we cannot now let our guard down in doing so," Fenley said.
Retired Army Lt. Col. John Brown, the director of Army instruction for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said he hoped young people would never experience any event like the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
"I can remember the events of 9/11 as if it were yesterday," Brown said. "I do know that future generations that are coming up, without a shadow of doubt, will stand the test of time and be ready to pick up that forge and never let it happen again."
Brown said he respected local, state and national first responders for their service to the country.
"It's not every day that you will find someone, and I'm going to be honest, to lay their life in the service of somebody else," Brown said. "I thank you for what you do everyday."
Brown told the JROTC members that nothing in life is guaranteed.
"Live life to the fullest," Brown said. "Remember 9/11 and those serving our communities."
JROTC cadets from high schools in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County competed Saturday in marksmanship, close-order drill and an obstacle course that combined elements of police and firefighter training, the city of Winston-Salem said.
The JROTC unit at Reagan High School won the overall competition with the JROTC unit at Atkins High School finishing in second place and the JROTC unit at West Forsyth High School taking third place, a city spokesman said.
Daniel Castillo, 16, a junior at West Forsyth High School, said his parents vividly remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. On that day, his parents were working in Miami.
"They remember every second of that day," Castillo said of his parents. "They were in complete shock that something like that could happen on American soil"
Castillo said he joined JROTC because his parents participated in JROTC when they were in high school.
"I decided to follow their footsteps," Castillo said.
