The Triad remembers — Residents mark 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on U.S.

Adams also praised the JROTC members, their instructors, teachers and parents for their dedication to public service.

"With all that is going on in our country, we are going to be all right," Adams said. "I need you to hang in there and hang onto each other because we are going to get through all that we've been through."

Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said many of the students who attended the remembrance likely weren't even born when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

"I'm here because of what took place 20 years ago," Plyler said. "Most of you were not here, but I was."

At that time, Plyler and other people couldn't believe the country had been attacked.

"Planes don't crash into skyscrapers," Plyler said. "It was unbelievable that someone would do something to the powerful United States."

However, Plyler and others realized that terrorists struck a deadly blow in the nation.

"It can happen to us," Plyler said.