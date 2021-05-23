 Skip to main content
Uniquely North Carolina
Uniquely North Carolina

The “Uniquely Our State” drone video project is the first in a series of stories from Lee Enterprises award-winning photojournalists.

An aerial exploration of the Moravian influence of Forsyth County

For North Carolina’s first installment, we look at The Moravian church settlement of the North Carolina frontier beginning in the 1750s. Their influence in business, education and architecture has had a lasting impact on Forsyth County and the surrounding region.

From Montana’s Big Sky Country to New York’s Empire State, we’re focusing our drone storytelling on our unique outdoor places and people.

This installment features 11 stories for you to view. Visit tinyurl.com/k6kpby4a for more.

Our FAA-licensed photojournalist pilots documented a variety of stories from Buffalo, New York’s unique architecture, to hiking in desert foothills outside of Tucson, Arizona, then on to the headwaters of the Missouri River and beyond. We hope these stories pique your curiosity and interest in some of the unique outdoor places and neighbors near where we call home.

Watch Now: Drone video showcases unique people and places around US

From Montana's Big Sky Country and Arizona's Grand Canyon in the west, to the Garden and Empire states of New Jersey and New York in the east, see these aerial views of the unique places and people near where we live.

The "Uniquely Our State" video project is the first in a series of stories using drone-equipped cameras operated by Lee Enterprises' award-winning photojournalists. Today's collection features 11 stories. Like what you see? Then please share our stories with your friends, family and on social media.

Our FAA-licensed photojournalists documented a variety of stories from Buffalo, New York's unique architecture, to hiking in desert foothills near Tucson, Arizona, then on to the headwaters of the Missouri River and beyond. We hope these stories pique your curiosity.

The Lee Enterprises drone pilots group, and our list of story ideas are both growing. Look for more in our video series this summer and then again in the fall. Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers and websites serving 77 markets in 26 states.

