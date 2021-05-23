Uniquely North Carolina

The “Uniquely Our State” drone video project is the first in a series of stories from Lee Enterprises award-winning photojournalists.

For North Carolina’s first installment, we look at The Moravian church settlement of the North Carolina frontier beginning in the 1750s. Their influence in business, education and architecture has had a lasting impact on Forsyth County and the surrounding region.

From Montana’s Big Sky Country to New York’s Empire State, we’re focusing our drone storytelling on our unique outdoor places and people.

This installment features 11 stories for you to view. Visit tinyurl.com/k6kpby4a for more.

Our FAA-licensed photojournalist pilots documented a variety of stories from Buffalo, New York’s unique architecture, to hiking in desert foothills outside of Tucson, Arizona, then on to the headwaters of the Missouri River and beyond. We hope these stories pique your curiosity and interest in some of the unique outdoor places and neighbors near where we call home.

