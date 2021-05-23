Uniquely North Carolina

The “Uniquely Our State” drone video project is the first in a series of stories from Lee Enterprises award-winning photojournalists.
For North Carolina’s first installment, we look at The Moravian church settlement of the North Carolina frontier beginning in the 1750s. Their influence in business, education and architecture has had a lasting impact on Forsyth County and the surrounding region.
From Montana’s Big Sky Country to New York’s Empire State, we’re focusing our drone storytelling on our unique outdoor places and people.
This installment features 11 stories for you to view. Visit tinyurl.com/k6kpby4a for more.
Our FAA-licensed photojournalist pilots documented a variety of stories from Buffalo, New York’s unique architecture, to hiking in desert foothills outside of Tucson, Arizona, then on to the headwaters of the Missouri River and beyond. We hope these stories pique your curiosity and interest in some of the unique outdoor places and neighbors near where we call home.
The Lee Enterprises drone pilots group, and our list of story ideas are both growing. Look for more in our video series this summer and then again in the fall. Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers and websites serving 77 markets in 26 states.
From Sandy Hook in the north, to Cape May in the south, take a drone tour of the state’s iconic lighthouses. The land-based structures were bu…
Magnificent views from the area’s rugged hiking trails and crystal-clear lake await visitors to Wisconsin’s largest state park. Its paths are …
Settled in the frontier of North Carolina beginning in the 1750s, their influence in business, education and architecture has left a lasting i…
A unique tour of Omaha’s one-of-a-kind botanical gardens, bird sanctuary and arboretum. Located near the Missouri River, the popular attractio…
A unique view of the city’s ecological wonder. It’s one of the area’s most popular hiking and running trails, with more than 700 feet of eleva…
A drone perspective of one of the most important periods in the life of Abraham Lincoln. It documents the travels of the Springfield lawyer as…
Tour the Old Dominion’s historic Jamestown Settlement, which is the location of the first permanent English settlement in North America. See u…
Unique drone views of the historic office building and skyscraper, built in 1912, located in the heart of downtown Buffalo. See it’s Beaux-Art…
Known as the Gateway to the West, the historic Union Station in St. Louis was once the largest and busiest passenger rail terminals in the wor…
Take a drone tour of the Oklahoma’s quirky roadside attractions along the iconic Route 66. From the Blue Whale to the Golden Driller, these at…
Breath-taking views of the headwaters of the Missouri River in Montana, where the Lewis & Clark Expedition camped in 1805. Headwaters Stat…
