Welcoming students back: Old Salem hosts large group for first time since pandemic

More than 300 students got a history lesson outside their classrooms in a field trip Thursday to Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts in Winston-Salem.

Frank Vagnone, the president and chief executive at Old Salem, said the field trip involved the largest number of visitors to Old Salem since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago. A smaller group of visitors came to Old Salem last fall, he said.

Old Salem has gradually reopened to accommodate larger groups of visitors, Vagnone said.

The students, teachers and some parents traveled in buses from Mills Park Elementary School in Cary, Trinity Academy in Raleigh and Union Elementary School in Shallotte, said Wei Ying, a spokeswoman for Old Salem. The students are fourth and fifth graders at those schools.

The visitors gathered in the Old Salem Visitors Center before they walked along Main Street in Old Salem.

They stopped in groups at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, the Potter's Workshop at T. Bagge, the Salem Tavern Museum, the Moravian Book and Gift Shop, the Single Brothers' Workshop, the Salem Boys' School, the Winkler Bakery and the Miksch Gardens and House.

Gary Rohrer entertained the visitors as he wore an 1831 uniform of a Salem Light Infantry militiaman and fired a musket with blanks in a field next to the Salem Tavern. Rohrer explained how to load and fire the musket. The loud sound of gunfire echoed throughout Old Salem.

An experienced militiaman could fire and reload his musket three times in a minute, said Blake Stevenson, who was dressed as an civilian hunter and participated in the musket demonstration with Rohrer.

"That was worth making the trip here," a man said.

DeJay Soltys, the mother of a student at Trinity Academy, accompanied students as they toured the Single Brothers' Workshop.

"They are learning about old-school recipes, and they learning about apple fritters," Soltys said.

At the Salem Boys' School, the students looked through its cabinets of curiosities. Those cabinets contained exhibits of indigenous animals, insects, plants, minerals, coins and art objects.

Many students bought bread, cookies and soda pop when they visited the Winkler Bakery. Across the street, other students visited the Miksch Gardens and House. The origins of those three sites date back to the late 1760s through the 1780s.

"The students learned about this time period in Old Salem," said Patty Daddona, a fifth-grade teacher at Mills Park Elementary in Cary.

The students hear about the development of the United States, the cotton industry and enslaved people in Salem, she said.

"It's a curriculum that enhances what they have learned in class," Daddona said.

Karen Walter, the director of Learning in Place at Old Salem Museums & Gardens, agrees with Daddona.

"They (the students) are learning about North Carolina history through stories about the Moravians and African Americans," Walter said. "They are learning about technology. They are learning about science."

Laharia McDow, 10, a fifth-grader at Union Elementary School in Shallotte, said she will remember her visit to the Potter's Workshop in T. Bagge.

"I have learned that it's very old timey," Laharia said. "The pottery that they made is very unique. It is interesting in how it was processed in the machine."

