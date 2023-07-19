The pesky spotted lanternfly is no longer just a suburbanite in Forsyth County.

Specialists from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services took some time away from their work battling the state’s only known infestation in Kernersville Monday to investigate a confirmed lanternfly sighting near downtown Winston-Salem.

The search began in the backyard of a historic four-unit apartment building at the corner of Broad Street and West End Boulevard where a resident spotted one of the invasive pests while out with his German shepherd Saturday morning.

It expanded across Broad Street to the former Spring Park, which the city allowed to overgrow after a 2018 stream restoration project left too little space for active uses.

The sleuths were following the prime clue in just about any hunt for lanternflies: the so-called tree of heaven.

Spotted lanternflies are drawn to the highly invasive tree species, once a favorite for urban landscaping because of its rapid growth and natural repellant effect on most other insects. That’s where the lone lanternfly was discovered, on the underside of a branch about 10 feet above a flowerbed along a weathered white picket fence.

After looking for several hours in the yard, along busy Broad Street and deep into Spring Park, four searchers turned up no more lanternflies but did find potential clues that they could be lurking, said Amy Michael, NCDACS agricultural pest survey coordinator.

Prime among them were possible deposits of “sooty mold” on tree of heaven trunks. The black fungus grows on the goo excreted by lanternflies and is one reason the species is so despised.

“It’s possible (the black trunks) are from pollution, since they are near an extremely busy street,” she added.

Michael mapped every observed tree of heaven through an app on her phone while also recording their size and other characteristics. The information was shared electronically with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which would recommend appropriate levels of insecticide needed to control lanternflies on every tree.

“If we find another one, we’ll be ready,” she explained, adding that if one lanternfly was spotted in a small area where at least 100 trees of heaven were identified Tuesday, more of the pests could turn up later.

If that happens, the lanternfly hunters will attack with a strategy similar to what they’ve employed for more than a year in Kernersville — with a chemical typically applied to the bottom six feet of the trunk. Lanternflies feeding on treated trees would be poisoned and die.

‘Hitchhikers’

Michael said it’s possible the Winston-Salem lanternfly traveled to the city from the suburban infestation in Kernersville.

“There’s so much traffic going back and forth,” she noted over the noise of vehicles traveling on Broad Street.

Lanternflies lay their eggs on any flat surface. If that happens to be a vehicle, those eggs can travel from place to place.

That means a delivery truck could end up transporting more than packages or cargo. School buses or other vehicles that stop for periods of time also could end up moving eggs for miles before they hatch.

“We do get a lot of single ‘hitchhikers’ coming into the state and if those are reported to us right away, we can go in and treat and make sure they don’t get out,” Michael said. “That’s an ideal situation.”

The first U.S. discovery of the spotted lanternfly was in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. With the Kernersville concentration, North Carolina is the 12th known state with at least one infested area.

‘Spitting out’ lanternflies

The best way to prevent infestations is to eliminate the insect’s favorite host, Michael said.

The lanternfly and tree of heaven both came to the U.S. from China — although hundreds of years apart — so they share a common range.

The tree of heaven also offers an element of protection for the lanternfly, whose bright red hind wings as adults make them more visible to predators, Michael noted.

“The tree of heaven smells really bad, right?” she said. “So what we think is (lanternflies) are kind of sequestering that chemical and it makes them taste bad.”

Michael recalled a large citizen project aimed at documenting that phenomenon.

“I think what it ended up being was a lot of pictures of birds spitting (lanternflies) out,” she said with a chuckle.

In the area of the Winston-Salem sighting, another relentless Asian import, kudzu, aims to choke the life out of the tree of heaven.

“There’s so many invasive species they tend to fight each other,” Michael said. “Every site is a little different.”

In Kernersville, the tree of heaven’s fiercest foe is wisteria.

“I wouldn’t want to pick a winner in either fight,” Michael added.

Rapid growth and hardiness aren’t the only factors in the tree of heaven’s dominance, however. The species also is prolific. Each year, one female tree alone can drop up to 10,000 seeds, whose wing-like shape allows them to be carried by the wind.

That reproductive prowess and preference by the spotted lanternfly should make the tree of heaven unwelcome on any property, Michael insisted.

She recommended felling larger trees then treating the stumps to prevent any new growth, and treating smaller trees with herbicide.

Consulting with a certified professional will help ensure the job is done properly, she added.

Michael and her colleagues plan to keep an eye on the Winston-Salem area where the lanternfly was found.

In the meantime, they have their hands full in Kernersville.

Because of the prevalence of lanternflies there, NCDACS is now focusing its eradication efforts on public places and businesses where people coming and going could take bugs for a ride, and referring homeowners to the N.C. State Extension Service or private resources.

“Preventing hitchhikers is the key to keeping them from spreading,” Michael said.

For more information or to report sightings of spotted lanternflies, visit ncagr.gov/plantindustry/Plant/entomology/SLF.htm