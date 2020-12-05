Holiday parade in Winston-Salem has spectators drive the route

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That's why we put these masks on," Chatman said.

At the corner of Fourth and Spruce streets, 11 carolers with the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem sang Christmas songs. The event was a platform for the carolers to perform in public amid the pandemic, said Kristina Ebbink, the organization's marketing director.

"It's hard for theaters right now to get any recognition," Ebbink said, "We thought this was a good opportunity to get our name out."

Six members of the Glenn High School band performed on Fourth Street near its intersection with Poplar Street. A contingent of people with the Crosby Scholars Community Partnership gathered in front of Foothills Brewing Downtown Brewpub greeted the spectators with "Happy Holidays."

A woman dressed as Santa Claus rang a bell as she walked along Fourth Street near its intersection with Spruce Street. She held a sign that said, "End Evictions Now."

A group of two teens and three children jumped ropes in front of the Washington Perk and Provisions store. The performers are part of the Winston-Salem Skippers.

Farther east on Fourth Street, nine members of MK Events and Creations LLC gathered in front of Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina. They dressed as animal characters and waved to the spectators.