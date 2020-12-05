Holiday parade in Winston-Salem has spectators drive the route

Hundreds of spectators in vehicles traveled by more than 40 participants Saturday in this year's holiday parade in downtown Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Jaycees staged its 30th annual holiday parade amid the coronavirus pandemic. The parade's participants stayed in one place as the spectators drove along the parade route.
The drivers traveled north on Broad Street, turned right on Fourth Street and then left on Trade Street. The participants and spectators endured temperatures in the mid-40s during the event.
Five people stood on a fire truck as part of the Hook & Ladder Party Pumper on Trade Street, near the Campbell Transportation Center. They waved and said "Merry Christmas" to the spectators.
Taking part in the event was an unique experience, said Kevin McLaurin, the founder of the Hook & Lander Party Pumper.
"I think it's a success," McLaurin said. "It brings back a sense of normalcy for the holidays, especially for the kids."
A group of 64 teens and children danced in front of the Stevens Center on Fourth Street. They are members of Total Distraction Dance Company, a majorette competition team, and they participated in their first parade, said Reginald Chatman, one of the group's chief executive officers.
The pandemic is the "biggest scare" for the team, Chatman said.
"That's why we put these masks on," Chatman said.
At the corner of Fourth and Spruce streets, 11 carolers with the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem sang Christmas songs. The event was a platform for the carolers to perform in public amid the pandemic, said Kristina Ebbink, the organization's marketing director.
"It's hard for theaters right now to get any recognition," Ebbink said, "We thought this was a good opportunity to get our name out."
Six members of the Glenn High School band performed on Fourth Street near its intersection with Poplar Street. A contingent of people with the Crosby Scholars Community Partnership gathered in front of Foothills Brewing Downtown Brewpub greeted the spectators with "Happy Holidays."
A woman dressed as Santa Claus rang a bell as she walked along Fourth Street near its intersection with Spruce Street. She held a sign that said, "End Evictions Now."
A group of two teens and three children jumped ropes in front of the Washington Perk and Provisions store. The performers are part of the Winston-Salem Skippers.
Farther east on Fourth Street, nine members of MK Events and Creations LLC gathered in front of Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina. They dressed as animal characters and waved to the spectators.
As drivers turned left onto Trade Street, they saw Pete Colwell fire propane gas into the air. Colwell, a balloon pilot, is a member of the Re/Max Ballooning Flight Team.
"The real balloon is in the trailer," Colwell said.
Nearby, five members of the Atkins High School band played Christmas music for the spectators. Their instruments were covered to reduce emissions as they played them, said Justin Sumners, the band's director.
"All of the students needed to get out and be around other kids safely," Sumners said.
