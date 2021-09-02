 Skip to main content
Holland Homes has only remaining offer on county land at the corner of Highland Ave. and Fifth St.
Holland Homes has only remaining offer on county land at the corner of Highland Ave. and Fifth St.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday whether to accept an offer of $126,000 from the G.W. Holland Housing Corp. for 1.3 acres of land at the corner of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street in East Winston.

Holland officials say they plan to put housing for low-income senior citizens and veterans on the property, assuming they get it: By law, the county has to allow other potential bidders up to 10 days to make an upset bid on the site.

Holland became the sole bidder on the site when another potential buyer, United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, decided to drop out of the bidding. The church had wanted to use the site for a park that would accompany its plans to build housing on property located on the south side of Fifth Street across from the 1.3-acre tract.

Retired federal Judge James A. Beatty Jr., a member of the United Metropolitan board of deacons since 1984, spoke to commissioners in August and said the church supports the Holland effort to build additional housing.

Beatty said his church’s offer was put together without knowledge of any other specific offer, and that it was never the plan to try to stop Holland Homes’ plan from going forward.

“I emphatically state that we are not in competition, we never have been, and are not now in competition with them,” Beatty said.

Jasper Brown, speaking for Holland at a recent briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, publicly thanked United Metropolitan for withdrawing its offer to buy the property:

“We have never been in a fight with United Metropolitan,” Brown said.

Both groups presented their plans and bids to the county last spring, after the county invited potential buyers to submit offers by last April 30.

Holland initially offered $100,000 for the site, which is down the street from existing senior housing that it owns and operates as G.W. Holland Homes.

United Metropolitan offered $125,000, with plans to turn the site over to the city of Winston-Salem for a public park, or if that didn’t work out, to develop it as an open-air food hub.

After the deadline, Holland came back with a revised offer of $126,000.

With United Metropolitan out of the running, commissioners were left with the question of where to start the bidding for the property: With the original Holland offer of $100,000, or the revised offer of $126,000.

“The taxpayers own this,” Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said, adding that the county needed to go for the higher price to get the best value for the taxpayers.

Although the county will be taking upset bids during the 10 days after the Holland proposal is accepted, anyone who wants to top the Holland bid must bid at least 10% more, and must deposit 5% of the offered price with the county.

But that’s not all: Any prospective bid topping the Holland offer must commit to using the property to provide low-income housing and in compliance with the East End Master Plan, which guides development in the area.

If the county does get an upset bid, that won’t be the end of the process either: The receipt of an upset bid would kick off a new 10-day period for further upset bids, and so on until only one bidder remains.

