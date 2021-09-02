Holland Homes has only remaining offer on county land at the corner of Highland Ave. and Fifth St.

Jasper Brown, speaking for Holland at a recent briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, publicly thanked United Metropolitan for withdrawing its offer to buy the property:

“We have never been in a fight with United Metropolitan,” Brown said.

Both groups presented their plans and bids to the county last spring, after the county invited potential buyers to submit offers by last April 30.

Holland initially offered $100,000 for the site, which is down the street from existing senior housing that it owns and operates as G.W. Holland Homes.

United Metropolitan offered $125,000, with plans to turn the site over to the city of Winston-Salem for a public park, or if that didn’t work out, to develop it as an open-air food hub.

After the deadline, Holland came back with a revised offer of $126,000.

With United Metropolitan out of the running, commissioners were left with the question of where to start the bidding for the property: With the original Holland offer of $100,000, or the revised offer of $126,000.

“The taxpayers own this,” Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said, adding that the county needed to go for the higher price to get the best value for the taxpayers.