For decades, I’ve predicted a robot would eventually take my job.

I have witnessed the evolution of robots and artificial intelligence (AI), two distinct but intertwined fields, from that terrifying day in a newspaper production plant where I saw machines doing what humans used to do, through a chess-playing robot crushing a child’s hand during a friendly human vs. AI match and finally to the introduction ChatGPT, the newest best or worst thing to happen to the human race depending on which article one reads.

And that article may have been written by ChatGPT.

So, just as Cousin Junior asked when he pulled a three-eyed lizard creature from the pond near the chemical plant, what the hell is this thing?

The website ZDNET says ChatGPT (and, yes, we are getting deep into the alphabet soup here) is “a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays and code.”

Of course there was swift backlash because that’s what we humans are good at.

New York City public schools barred teachers and students from using the program, fearing widespread cheating on tests and essays. Australian rock legend Nick Cave said a song written in his style by ChatGPT “sucks.” Cousin Junior claimed his short story on a three-eyed lizard creature produced by ChatGPT only earned him a C+ in his creative writing class at the adult learning center.

Considering all the hubbub, I decided to give it a go. Because the servers were overwhelmed, it took a few tries to settle into OpenAI, which hosts the chatbot.

When I did, I instructed my new AI friend to “write a 600-word essay in the style of humor columnist Scott Hollifield.” There’s more than 20 years-worth of my material published online by various newspapers and websites floating in cyberspace, so there should be a lot of copy for a giant robot brain to work with.

The result in a few seconds was this:

“Well folks, it's that time of year again. The time when we all put on our stretchy pants and prepare to feast like there's no tomorrow. That's right, it's Thanksgiving! And while we all have our own unique traditions, there's one thing that we can all agree on: Thanksgiving is the ultimate test of willpower.

“Let's be real, it's hard to resist that succulent turkey, those buttery mashed potatoes, and that delicious pumpkin pie. But, let's not forget about the real star of the show: the stuffing. I mean, who can resist a dish that's basically just bread and butter? Not this guy, that's for sure.”

I will not subject you, dear readers, to the rest of the atrocious, cliché-riddled piece of “writing” on subject either months early or months late.

I tried again. “Write a 600-word essay in the style of humor columnist Scott Hollifield not about Thanksgiving.”

Here’s what I got:

“Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to put on your thinking caps and get ready for a wild ride through the mind of your favorite humor columnist, Scott Hollifield! Today's topic, you ask? Well, I'm glad you asked, because I've been dying to talk about something that's been on my mind for a while now. And that, my friends, is the great debate of the century: paper or plastic?”

It went on like that, a torture to read.

Combined, there were 1,200 words in two pieces, neither mentioning monkeys, beer, dogs, groundhogs, Bigfoot, George Jones, goats, Cousin Junior, Burt Reynolds movies, street cats, irresponsible parenting, beating someone with a tire tool, semi-trucks, bluegrass music, robots, UFOs or government conspiracies.

Yes, a robot (equipped with AI and dressed in stretchy pants and a thinking cap,) may someday take my place, but it won’t be today.