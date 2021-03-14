Hollifield: Clarifying a controversial Potato Head stance

And now, for a Potato Head update.

Last week, I attempted to poke a little fun at those outraged by toymaker Hasbro’s announcement that it would rebrand Mr. Potato Head as simply Potato Head in an effort to be more gender neutral. I suggested that getting one’s knickers in a knot over something as inconsequential as a company rebrand of one of the most boring toys of my generation was distracting us from actual problems like deadly viruses, attempted insurrections and the seasonal increase in beer prices.

Judging from the reaction to the column, I underestimated either the public’s reverence for this particular classic toy or the importance of potato gender and courtesy titles.

Here is just one email. Others will become part of the investigation when I am eventually found buried in a shallow grave at the Potato Head cult compound: