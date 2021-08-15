Hollifield: Get a shot and take home a cow

What would it take to convince holdouts to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Overwhelming scientific evidence the shots can save the lives of those who get them and those they come in contact with?

Nah, that’s too obvious.

What about a free cow? Now that’s a possibility.

All around the globe, money is being used as the main motivator to get holdouts to play ball so the rest of us can keep watching people play ball.

Here in North Carolina, at both the state and local level, there are gift cards and rebates and fistfuls off cash thrown at people who did not get a vaccine back when I did, which kind of ticks me off because all I got was a card that said I am probably not going to die of COVID-19 or kill anyone else for a while.

But I am not bitter. Doing the right thing at the right time is its own reward. Not as much of a reward as a free cow, but a reward nonetheless.

Some of you still reading may be wondering, “What is this free cow he keeps rambling on about?”