Hollifield: Nothing more American than the Bash

As I sit down to write this on July 6, 2021, I can remember exactly where I was 36 years ago, which is odd because I can’t recall what I had for breakfast yesterday.

That last part isn’t true. It’s just a cliché that people use in their later years to get a cheap laugh. I had eight cups of coffee and a leftover chicken sandwich, which are things people consume in their later years that may lead to fewer later years.

But on July 6, 1985, I watched the greatest rassler of all time — and that is certainly different than wrestler — emerge from a helicopter and walk the red carpet to participate in The Great American Bash at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. It was one of the best goat-ropin,’ hell-raisin,’ hootenannies I have ever had the pleasure to live through and later recall.

At that time, I was 21. I was a student in Charlotte, pursuing a degree in English, which I figured would be easier than anything else since I spoke the language. There was no internet at the time, so through osmosis — that’s a science word I can spell but I don’t know much about — or some other way I learned The Great American Bash would be held just down the road that was under construction because all roads in Charlotte are under construction all the time.