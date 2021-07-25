Hollifield: Readers swarm with bee-sting advice

"We have had very similar experiences. But I'm guessing, like me, you were likely the victim of the nasty, good for nothing (really, look it up), ground-dwelling yellow jacket. Many times, at my previous home, they got me while cutting the grass. The previous owners removed a lot of trees from the yard. Decaying root systems create great burrows for the nasty YJ. They don't get you the first time you go by. That just gets them good and mad. When you come around the next time, you're done for. And they will chase you down! Regular bees won't do that. It got so bad that I would have to scope out the area before I started up the doom machine. Then they would just move to another part of the yard and get me again! And YES, it hurts like a you-know-what, for a good, solid week! Don't even get me started about the ants in the pine straw bales…"