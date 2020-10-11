Hollifield: Tales from the Bigfoot beat

One of the perks of being a small-town journalist in western North Carolina is the opportunity to work the Bigfoot beat.

No single reporter or editor gets to do it all the time. That would not be fair. Instead, we take turns reporting important Bigfoot news because it’s more fun than answering the phone and being screamed at for continuing to report on “that %$# corona hoax.”

The biggest Bigfoot news of 2020 so far, unfortunately, was the cancellation of this year’s WNC Bigfoot Festival here in Marion, which over the last couple of years drew from 25,000 to 50,000 people, depending on which civic booster’s estimate one chooses to believe.

Packing that many people, even on the low end of that estimate, onto Main Street in the middle of a pandemic was something the city fathers and mothers wisely chose not to do.

Instead, the city erected “Welcome to Marion” Bigfoot silhouette banners on street corners and held a socially distant weeks-long scavenger hunt involving businesses across the county.

And, once again, I was told to — I mean enthusiastically volunteered to — climb into a borrowed Bigfoot costume for some sasqwa-shenanigans.