Hollifield: That’s the way the cookie crumbles at MIT

SCOTT HOLLIFIELD 2021 (NEW)

Hollifield

As we continue to feel the effects of a global pandemic and our planet sits precariously on the edge of another world war, some people are asking this important question: Why does an Oreo cookie’s cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?

MIT wants to solve the mystery. No, not a rapper known as The Notorious MIT. And no, not Mitt Romney, who enters the initials MIT into the Donkey Kong machine each time he gets a high score in the GOP game room.

The actual Massachusetts Institute Technology, a school I could not attend even if I earned 1,000 extra SAT points for spelling my name correctly, turned its collective brainpower toward Oreo cookies.

According to an April 19, 2022 news release, the research was supported in part by the National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Program, which makes we wonder if the Russians are secretly working on advanced cookie technology we need to counter.

From the news release:

“When you twist open an Oreo cookie to get to the creamy center, you’re mimicking a standard test in rheology — the study of how a non-Newtonian material flows when twisted, pressed, or otherwise stressed. MIT engineers have now subjected the sandwich cookie to rigorous materials tests to get to the center of a tantalizing question: Why does the cookie’s cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?”

In reality, this isn’t much different than other conversations that go on at many colleges and universities across the nation.

“Dude, you know this Dorito is made up of molecules and stuff. What if each of those molecules was an individual universe with its own planets and junk. And if our universe was part of a grand Dorito — hey, that’s the RA! Dude, I told you to put a towel under the door!”

Back at MIT, the serious students were getting down to cookie business.

“There’s the fascinating problem of trying to get the cream to distribute evenly between the two wafers, which turns out to be really hard,” said Max Fan, an undergraduate in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

You know what else is really hard? Realizing that when Max graduates he will immediately make twice as much money as I do because he went to freakin’ MIT and studied Oreos.

Way to go, Max! You made the right choice. You’re going to keggers, chasing brainy coeds and shoving free Oreos down your goozle while I'm in the twilight of a doomed career with nothing but a cabinet full of stale knock-off Hydrox cream-filled wafers…

Um, I’m sorry, Max. Nothing personal, kid. It’s just been a bad week.

Back to important Oreo research. Why does the cookie’s cream stick to one side rather than splitting evenly between both? The manufacturing process may hold the answer, according to the news release.

“Videos of the manufacturing process show that they put the first wafer down, then dispense a ball of cream onto that wafer before putting the second wafer on top,” said Crystal Owens, an MIT mechanical engineering PhD candidate who studies the properties of complex fluids and will also makes twice as much money as I do. “Apparently that little time delay may make the cream stick better to the first wafer.”

And there you have it. Another of life’s mysteries solved, thanks to the smart folks at MIT.

“Scientifically, sandwich cookies present a paradigmatic model of parallel plate rheometry in which a fluid sample, the cream, is held between two parallel plates, the wafers,” Owens said. “When the wafers are counter-rotated, the cream deforms, flows, and ultimately fractures, leading to separation of the cookie into two pieces.”

Yep, twice as much money.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C., and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.

0 Comments

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

