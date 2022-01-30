Hollifield: You bet Jurassic we’ve got dinosaur news

He’s the Rock, but that’s no fossil

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the former wrestler who became the world’s greatest actor who looks exactly the same in every single role, shook up the world of paleontology when he appeared on a virtual ESPN interview with the skull of T. rex in the background.

“I got a T. rex skull, yes,” Johnson told hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. "That's ‘Stan.’ So as a matter of fact ‘Stan’ is the most complete T. rex skull ever found by a paleontologist — a young paleontologist — and his name was Stan, so this T. rex head was named after him. Pretty cool and badass, isn't it?"

It is pretty cool and badass, especially since in 2020 an anonymous buyer purchased a T. rex skeleton nicknamed Stan for $31.8 million at an auction.

The Rock eventually came clean. His skull is a replica, not the real Stan.

That makes me wonder if Hulk Hogan is lying about the Megalodon in his swimming pool.

