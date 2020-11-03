Home goes up in flames overnight in Winston-Salem

WSFD units E4, E12, E17, E6, E1, L1, L5, R1, S3, S7, B2, B3, Air Resource on scene of structure fire 1600 block of Emerald St. #wsfire .138 pic.twitter.com/6MLUftxvcz— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 3, 2020
Firefighters in Winston-Salem battled a large house fire in the 1600 block of Emerald Street early Tuesday morning. Firefighters tweeted that the home had no working smoke detectors.
Around 2 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire was under control and that the Red Cross was assisting occupants displaced by the blaze.
Its cause was still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
