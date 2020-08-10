Home prices in and around Winston-Salem slipped slightly in June, but the area remains a seller’s market, according to CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 5.4% year over year in June compared with being up 5.53% in May.
Of North Carolina’s five main metro areas, only two had higher increases in home prices than the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area in June, Charlotte and Greensboro. Increases in the Raleigh and Durham MSAs were lower than in Winston-Salem’s.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices also were up 5.53% in June, compared with 5.63% in May.
On Monday, the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported that the median sales price of a house in Forsyth County was $225,000 in July, up from $214,390 in June and $196,155 in July 2019.
For just the Winston-Salem market, the median sales price was $200,000 in July, $192,990 in June and $187,250 in July 2019.
There were 613 closed sales in Forsyth County in July, compared with 612 in June and 584 in July 2019. For just the Winston-Salem market, there were 382 in July, 399 in June and 366 in July 2019.
In terms of homes for sale, there were 899 in Forsyth in July, compared with 792 in June and 1,113 in July 2019. For just the Winston-Salem market, there were 577 in July, 506 in June and 698 in July 2019.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 5.85% year-over-year in June and 5.87% in May.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 5.79% in June and 5.65% in May.
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association reported Monday that the 825 home sales in Guilford during July set at least a 14-year high for monthly sales, based on Triad MLS data. There were 930 homes sold in June 2006.
Ray Alexander, the association’s president, said the surge in home sales has been prompted “because of pent-up demand due to stay-at-home orders and interest rates are at record lows.”
The association said sellers in Guilford received 99.3% of their list price during July. It was the highest percentage of listed sale price since Triad MLS started recording statistics in 2003.
“Mortgage rates hit record lows this spring, which created affordability for homebuyers,” said Frank Nothaft, the chief economist at CoreLogic. “First-time buyers, and millennials in particular, have jumped at the opportunity to achieve homeownership.”
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 6.75% in June and 6.29% in May. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6.49% in June.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 2.9% in June and 2.95% in May. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 2.73% in June.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 4.13% in June and 4.6% in May. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.19% in June.
“Home price appreciation continues at a torrid pace, reflecting fundamental strength in demand drivers and affordability,” said Frank Martell, the president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“As we move forward, we expect these price increases to moderate over the next 12 months. Given the economic outlook, housing remains a bright spot for the foreseeable future.”
