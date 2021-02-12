Home vaccinations against COVID-19 become available through Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist Health said Friday it is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients aged 65 and older.
The patient's caregivers will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, depending on the number of doses available.
"The team started Wednesday and has vaccinated about 30 homebound patients so far with another 10 scheduled for Monday," spokesman Joe McCloskey said. "They could do another 100, as long as vaccines are available."
These patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.
These patients are considered at higher risk for being exposed to COVID-19 because of their dependence on caregivers and others who come to their home.
A Wake Forest Baptist geriatrics provider and community pharmacy resident travel to a patient’s home, administer the first dose, monitor the patients and, if needed, manage any adverse reactions. An appointment to receive the second dose is made before the team leaves the home.
The program is from the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Cone Health said Friday it is not offering a similar program.
Novant Health said it has similar plans to serve its homebound patients but isn't ready to share details.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health could not be immediately reached for comment on whether they provide similar services to homebound individuals.
Hospitalist at Home
Providing vaccinations to the homebound is part of a recent emphasis on similar services by Wake Forest Baptist.
In December, the system launched what it is calling a Hospitalist at Home program on Dec. 15. It covers Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties with daytime, evening and weekend appointments.
Wake Forest Baptist said the Hospitalist at Home program is based on a similar program provided parent company Atrium Health in the Charlotte market.
The goal is allowing more patients to be safely cared for at home, reducing the length of time they spend in the hospital.
Patients involved include those with COVID-19 who are stable, but require supplemental oxygen, and those with diseases, such as congestive heart failure or who require medications administered intravenously.
The local program is led by Drs. Raj Nagaraj and Padageshwar Sunkara, and medical provider John Blalock.
The system said that more than 150 patients have been served to date. There are plans to care for between 75 and 100 patients at any given time.
The program combines telehealth technology with in-home visits by Wake Forest Baptist paramedics.
A patient identified as a candidate is presented with the potential benefits of the program. If the patient or family members are interested, an in-home care plan is developed with the patient before they leave the hospital.
A Wake Forest Baptist paramedic visits the patient at their home while a hospitalist physician reviews the care plan with the patient and paramedic virtually, using either a smart phone, mobile device or computer with a camera.
Virtual telehealth visits and in-person paramedic visits continue until the patient no longer needs to be monitored.
“This program allows more patients to safely receive the high-quality care they need, in the comfort of their own home, regardless of whether they live in an urban area or a rural community,” said Dr. Chi-Cheng Huang, executive medical director of general medicine and hospital medicine with Wake Forest Baptist.
