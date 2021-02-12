Home vaccinations against COVID-19 become available through Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist Health said Friday it is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to its homebound patients aged 65 and older.

The patient's caregivers will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine, depending on the number of doses available.

"The team started Wednesday and has vaccinated about 30 homebound patients so far with another 10 scheduled for Monday," spokesman Joe McCloskey said. "They could do another 100, as long as vaccines are available."

These patients are part of Wake Forest Baptist’s House Call program, which provides primary care, transitional care following hospitalizations and rehab stays, and palliative care consultations in patients’ homes for older adults who have difficulty leaving their homes due to physical or cognitive limitations.

These patients are considered at higher risk for being exposed to COVID-19 because of their dependence on caregivers and others who come to their home.

A Wake Forest Baptist geriatrics provider and community pharmacy resident travel to a patient’s home, administer the first dose, monitor the patients and, if needed, manage any adverse reactions. An appointment to receive the second dose is made before the team leaves the home.