A homeless man was severely beaten in the 1000 block of North Cherry Street shortly after midnight Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said, and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police responded to the location and found Benjamin Aguilar Garcia, 60, suffering from extensive injuries to his face and body.

Police said Garcia was so badly injured that he was able to give only a brief account of what happened to him, but he did tell officers that he was assaulted by two males, but that he didn't know why they attacked him.

Police said they found the item used to strike Garcia at the scene. Police described it as a blunt object.

Medical responders arrived and treated Garcia, then took him to a local hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.