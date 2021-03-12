Homeless occupants of 'Tent City' won't be kicked out Friday night, Winston-Salem's city manager says

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity has announced that a planned closing of the "Tent City" on Akron Drive won't take place Friday night as police told occupants of the camp on Thursday.
Garrity, in a letter to Mayor Allen Joines and members of the Winston-Salem City Council, said no enforcement will take place until city officials "have had a chance to fully discuss the community’s efforts to provide safe alternatives for the campers."
Garrity said that the staff of the Continuum of Care was working to arrange secure temporary housing for the people occupy the encampment, while at he same time case managers would be developing and carrying out plans to provide stable housing for the homeless.
The Continuum of Care is an umbrella group of organizations that work together on homelessness.
City officials said earlier in the week that the plan was to work with the occupants of the camp with a goal of having them moved out and the area cleaned up later this month.
All that appeared to change Thursday, when "No Trespassing" signs were erected around the city property, and Winston-Salem police arrived to tell camp occupants that they had to be out before midnight on Friday night.
Garrity said the decision on enforcement was reached in consultation with council members, who will be updated on Tuesday about plans for dealing with the makeshift dwellings.
Garrity said a contractor will be brought in to clean up garbage and other items that may pose a public health risk on the property, which is at the corner of Akron Drive and Patterson Avenue.
The city said that there are about 143 unsheltered people at other tent sites, spread across 10 to 12 locations around the city.
Mental health and substance abuse services are being offered to people as street outreach teams visit the camps, Garrity said, although some people decline any help.
Garrity said people working with the homeless population understand "the necessity to increase their efforts to provide case management and housing supports to our neighbors experiencing homelessness."
The city provides annual funding through state and federal sources to support the efforts, and additional money has been provided through CARES Act funding in response to the rising need.
