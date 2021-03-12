Homeless occupants of 'Tent City' won't be kicked out Friday night, Winston-Salem's city manager says

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity has announced that a planned closing of the "Tent City" on Akron Drive won't take place Friday night as police told occupants of the camp on Thursday.

Garrity, in a letter to Mayor Allen Joines and members of the Winston-Salem City Council, said no enforcement will take place until city officials "have had a chance to fully discuss the community’s efforts to provide safe alternatives for the campers."

Garrity said that the staff of the Continuum of Care was working to arrange secure temporary housing for the people occupy the encampment, while at he same time case managers would be developing and carrying out plans to provide stable housing for the homeless.

The Continuum of Care is an umbrella group of organizations that work together on homelessness.

City officials said earlier in the week that the plan was to work with the occupants of the camp with a goal of having them moved out and the area cleaned up later this month.

All that appeared to change Thursday, when "No Trespassing" signs were erected around the city property, and Winston-Salem police arrived to tell camp occupants that they had to be out before midnight on Friday night.