Homes, apartments, Forsyth Tech buildings evacuated after gas line accident in Winston-Salem

A work crew severed a natural gas line near the intersection of Silas Creek Parkway and Miller Street on Thursday morning, prompting evacuations in the area.
Winston-Salem firefighters evacuated apartments on Silas Creek Parkway near Forsyth Technical Community College, along with homes on nearby Miller Street and buildings at the community college, said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey.
The accident occurred around 9:15 a.m., and an hour later crews from Piedmont Natural Gas had patched the broken line.
By 10:50 a.m., after air quality checks were complete, people were able to return to homes and other buildings
Traffic on Silas Creek Parkway was blocked for more than an hour between Irving and Ebert streets, and drivers were detoured through nearby residential streets. Silas Creek Parkway was open again shortly before 11 a.m., although Miller Street remained closed so that workers could make repairs.
Firefighters said the natural gas leak posed an elevated risk Thursday morning because of high temperatures and humidity. Ordinarily, the gas dissipates quickly, but firefighters said muggy conditions mean gas is more likely to collect at ground level.
