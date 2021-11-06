Homicide numbers bring up painful memories in Winston-Salem

The signs were troubling those first few days of a brand new year. Four city residents, including a Winston-Salem police officer were killed before two weeks of 1994 had passed.
On Jan. 6 — a Thursday — the first victim fell. A 35-year-old man named Terry Lee Hall was shot to death in an area that neighbors called “crack alley.”
Two days later, 18-year-old Garrett Henry Ridgill was killed during a fight over a stupid argument over disrespect. Another two days passed before Rodney Bernard Ruff was found stabbed to death in his brother’s apartment.
And on Jan. 15, rookie Officer Robert Buitrago of the Winston-Salem Police Department was shot to death while trying to stop an armed robbery.
By Christmas night, when Aldean “Dean” Mock was strangled by his roommate, 44 city residents had been murdered — one every eight days for a full calendar year.
It was the deadliest since Winston and Salem merged in 1913. And if 2021 continues along its current trajectory, that tragic and unenviable record may fall.
'Easy to get shot'
There are parallels to today, of course, and lessons to be relearned for decision-makers and policy setters.
Then, as now, residents — in particular those living in and around the most violent sections of town — were fed up, scared and angry.
Terry Lee Hall was the first victim in 1994. He was killed while sitting in the back of a pickup in the 3400 block of Lambeth Avenue, a spot glaringly familiar to cops fighting an escalating, uphill war on drugs. Investigators attributed it to a deal gone bad.
“It’s busier than McDonald’s,” said 69-year-old Robert Leak after Hall’s killing.
“We hear shootings all the time,” said Tony Cathey, 17, another resident. “We just stay away from the windows. … I guess it’s easy to get shot here.”
In 1994, David Clayton, who retired in 2013 from the Winston-Salem Police Department, had just been promoted to sergeant and spent part of the year leading a squad of 10 patrol officers before moving to narcotics work.
“What was going on was a lot of drug-related homicides,” Clayton said last week. “Crack cocaine. Heroin was around, but crack drove it. … Open-air drug markets. Just a lot of horrible incidents.”
Easy access to guns, too, helped fuel the killing.
“A lot of it was 9 mm handguns landing in the hands of people who didn’t know how to handle them,” Clayton said.
Around midnight Jan. 8, Garrett Ridgill was shot in the back by a 19-year-old acquaintance at 4:30 a.m. on a street corner in Happy Hill Gardens. Witnesses reported that the shooter accused Ridgill of “talking s---.”
“I don’t know man. Looks like they gotta solve it with guns,” said Carlos Jones, a friend of Ridgill’s, the day after he died. “They should solve it hand to hand.
“Nowadays it’s just shoot, shoot, shoot. You hear it all the time.”
Thomas Fulton, 42, died Feb. 8 in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, a spot known at the time as “the cut” where hand-to-hand drug transactions were common. He was shot in the back about 11:30 p.m. during what police called a robbery. His was the seventh homicide of 1994.
Crowds of young men would gather, residents said, and disperse when police rolled through only to return shortly after officers left.
“I’ve trained the kids not to open the door to nobody,” said Alverna Dunlap, the mother of a 5-year-old, the day after Fulton’s death.
Not that it came as a surprise, but the record for murders in Winston-Salem came the previous year and should have served as a warning of what was to come.
In 1993, there were 37 homicides. Prior to that, according to newspaper accounts, 1932 was the deadliest in city history when 27 people were killed in a town with a population of 75,000.
Killings were attributed to domestic fights, arguments over gambling, money, alcohol and women.
Same as it ever was.
Not all the killings were drug-related, however.
The death of Officer Buitrago in January garnered the most attention. A rookie, the 23-year-old was working off-duty at a grocery store the night of Jan. 15. He followed a robber out of a Food Lion in the Southpark Shopping Center and confronted the man. He was shot at close range.
“That one was tough … just to shoot an officer like that,” Clayton said.
By May, 20 people had been slain. Some died following domestic disputes, and some were fueled by alcohol.
Ceyls Bennett, pregnant and 16, was shot to death May 7 in Kimberley Park Terrace Apartments. An ex-boyfriend, 16-year Gary Joe Tart, was charged; investigators attributed the motive to jealousy.
“They shoot all night. We don’t have no protection,” a frightened resident of Kimberley Park told a reporter. “It’s been so you can’t go out at night. Now you can’t go out in the daytime, either.”
Throughout the summer and into the autumn, the shootings — and deaths — continued to mount.
Onnie Dwayne Hardison, 23, was shot about 10 p.m. Sept. 2 while seated behind the wheel of his car at the corner of Grove Avenue and Conley Street near an apartment complex known for drug sales. Police said Hardison had argued with a group of young men and began to drive off when shots were fired. Dedrick Mabry, 20, was charged with his murder.
Hardison was the son of a former police chaplain. “He took it real hard, as any father would,” said Chief George Sweat.
Hardison’s death brought the number of homicide victims to 31 in the city. Authorities — and cops — took note, knowing almost certainly that a grim new milestone would be reached.
Community buy-in works
The high (or low) point came Oct. 16 when a fight between two groups broke out in a park on Greenway Avenue in the middle of the day.
Brothers Michael Anthony Williams, 35, and Delroy Hugh Williams, 36, died of gunshot wounds suffered that day. Four men who witnesses said sped off in a light-colored sedan were named as suspects.
“That area was known to be a haven for drug users and drug sellers,” said police Lt. Barry Owens afterward. “That park is rather out of the way and off the beaten path. … It’s an easy place for drug users to gather.”
The Williams brothers were the 35th and 36th victims of 1994.
“I don’t let my kids play in that park or go near it,” said Lisa Frazier, the mother of two, after the shootings at Greenway.
The number of homicides, as it always does, ebbed through subsequent years before falling to a record low of six in 2012.
Clayton, who had risen through the ranks to command detectives assigned to the department’s criminal-investigations unit, attributed it to an age-old combination of prevention, intervention, enforcement and community buy-in.
Specifically, he cited such programs as “Weed and Seed” and “New Hope” that aimed to drum up support in the most affected areas to remove the most violent and habitual offenders.
Federal dollars, a spigot turned on in an effort to fight the crack epidemic of the mid-1990s, helped as well. “When the (U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) came in, a bag of crack and a handgun would get you 10 years,” Clayton said.
Most important, though, was the support provided to police by neighborhood groups. One program, Clayton said, allowed for meetings between neighborhood leaders, police and low-level, non-violent drug offenders.
Such pillars as the Rev. John Mendez, Clayton said, helped pave the way for such efforts.
“We’d bring (offenders) in face-to-face where they’d hear from (community leaders) about what they were doing to the neighborhoods,” he said. “Some of them continued (to sell drugs), but that wasn’t the point.
“The point was to build community buy-in.”
Aldean “Dean” Mock, 44, was the 44th and final victim of 1994. He died Christmas night. Mock’s roommate, police said, choked him to death during a fight in their Waughtown home on Moravia Street.
Mock, witnesses said, spent his final hours attending a service at Waughtown First Baptist and wishing neighbors a Merry Christmas on his way home.
Today, with the number of homicides in the city sitting at 34 as of Friday — one every 9 days — many of the same reasons for the increase cited as in 1994 (and 1932 for that matter) are listed as causes.
Easy access to firearms — especially for young men — domestic disputes, fights over money, dope and sexual partners are factors, as is an obvious increase in gang violence.
“I don’t have any inside information on that,” Clayton said, “but it’s not hard to read between the lines.”
As for how to bring the murder rate back down, Clayton suggested the same formulas used in years past — with the community’s strong support and blessing — as a starting point even with distrust of police and policing running high.
“Those things will work today. They sure will,” he said. “But only with community support.”
336-727-7481