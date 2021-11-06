Homicide numbers bring up painful memories in Winston-Salem

Same as it ever was.

Not all the killings were drug-related, however.

The death of Officer Buitrago in January garnered the most attention. A rookie, the 23-year-old was working off-duty at a grocery store the night of Jan. 15. He followed a robber out of a Food Lion in the Southpark Shopping Center and confronted the man. He was shot at close range.

“That one was tough … just to shoot an officer like that,” Clayton said.

By May, 20 people had been slain. Some died following domestic disputes, and some were fueled by alcohol.

Ceyls Bennett, pregnant and 16, was shot to death May 7 in Kimberley Park Terrace Apartments. An ex-boyfriend, 16-year Gary Joe Tart, was charged; investigators attributed the motive to jealousy.

“They shoot all night. We don’t have no protection,” a frightened resident of Kimberley Park told a reporter. “It’s been so you can’t go out at night. Now you can’t go out in the daytime, either.”

Throughout the summer and into the autumn, the shootings — and deaths — continued to mount.