The production expansion of Honda manufacturing in North Carolina continued Friday with the launching of an all-terrain vehicle assembly line at its Alamance County facility.

The manufacturer said production of the FourTrax Rancher ATV at its manufacturing plant in Swepsonville begins “a new powersports era in North Carolina” as it becomes the exclusive production source for Honda ATVs in North America.

The Swepsonville plant has been dedicated since opening in the mid-1980s to power equipment products, foremost lawnmowers. However, with the shifting of ATV production from South Carolina, Honda is ending lawnmower production in Swepsonville by Sept. 30. The manufacturer cited “market forces, such as stricter environmental regulations and shifting customer preferences.”

“Flexibility in manufacturing has always been key to our ability to meet the needs of Honda customers,’ said David Werden, production division lead at the Swepsonville plant. “It’s important that we continue to evolve our business to prepare for the future.”

The Swepsonville announcement comes a little over a week after Honda Aircraft Co. confirmed plans to expand its PTI campus with production of its the HondaJet 2600 11-seat corporate model.

The initial Honda ATV production will be focused on assembly until weld and paint equipment is transferred from the South Carolina plant. Construction for weld and paint departments is set to begin this fall.

Since beginning lawn mower production in 1984, Swepsonville employees have built more than 700 million Honda power equipment products that also include snow blowers, string trimmers, water pumps, pressure washers and generators.

Hank Real, vice president of Powersports & Products for American Honda Motor Co., said that “transitioning ATV production to (Swepsonville) will leverage our facility’s manufacturing experience and talented Honda associates to ensure we continue to supply the high quality our customers expect from a Honda ATV.”