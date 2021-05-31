Honor, respect and memories mark Memorial Day service in Kernersville

Some brought specific names to remember.
Others remembered a crowd of people, known and unknown.
Still others brought memories of war and death, and the ultimate sacrifice that so many made in years gone by.
A large crowd came out to the Carolina Field of Honor on Monday and stood at attention while a color guard carried in the American flag for a Memorial Day ceremony at the park.
Arnie Jeremics, a Korean War veteran sitting in the crowd, said he was there specifically to remember two friends, Edmund Brigmanis and Martin Bulin, who didn't survive the Battle of Inchon in which all three took part. Jeremics now lives in High Point.
"I lost some friends and thought it was my duty to be remembering them," he said. "I thought it was my duty to come out and think about them while they are six feet underground."
Clouds dotted a sunny sky as the ceremony got underway with a musical call to order from the Jamestown Pipes and Drums.
After the presentation of the colors, the Rev. Frank Thomas gave both the invocation and a rendition of the national anthem.
Steve Nash, a retired Navy SEAL and the keynote speaker for the event, had another name to mention: Lester Moe, killed in an operation in the Vietnamese War.
"He was on his fifth tour in Vietnam," Nash said. "That night, he was the point man on that operation, and they went out."
The men seized some documents that would be valuable in the war effort but on the way back, a booby trap exploded in front of Moe's belly, killing him instantly.
Moe was "a friend, a brother, and a comrade who laid down his life one night on a battlefield," Nash said, calling Moe's death and the deaths of others the real reason for the holiday.
"Memorial Day has become white sails and let's go to the beach and let's have a barbecue and it's a four-day weekend, let's go on vacation," Nash said. "That's not what it is, ladies and gentlemen. These are guys that have laid down their life for us."
The Carolina Field of Honor centers on a obelisk that rises over a fountain and pool, and surrounded by monuments representing the branches of the armed services.
One of the ways the grassroots project has been funded is through the sale of paver bricks that bear the name of veterans.
Darrell Brown spent some time looking at the pavement before the beginning of the ceremony, trying to find the paver he bought to memorialize his father, Matthew D. Brown, a veteran who has been dead for about 10 years.
The son said his dad was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
"About a year or two before he passed away, we got him this," Darrell Brown said, indicating the marker for his father. He said his dad's war service meant the world to him.
"He was proud to be an American — old school. Proud to be in the service," the son said.
Eddie Gordon came from Winston-Salem to the ceremony with a neighbor, Spurgeon Woods. Gordon served stateside during the Vietnam War, while Woods is a veteran of combat in Korea. They sat beside each other to watch the ceremony.
Woods, overcome with emotion, could say only that he was there "to honor the fallen heroes and show my respect to them."
New for the ceremony were rows of Christmas trees decorated with the photos of veterans. Lori Egerton, who thought up the project and carried it out, said her goal is to create "the most inspiring tribute in the country, to let the veterans know that they will not be forgotten."
Egerton calls the traveling exhibit the Tree of Valor. (She has a Facebook page by that name and noted that she's looking for a home for her exhibit).
Every time she exhibits the trees, she said, she ends up with more pictures brought by people remembering loved ones. And an event like Memorial Day brings such a flood of photos that "when this is over, I will cry," she said.
Harold Redding, a veteran of the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II, is driven to the memorial frequently by his wife, Faye, although they usually don't get out of the car. On Monday, they had seats near the front. The couple live in Kernersville.
"We made 83 trips to various beaches to supply the Army and Marines," the old soldier said, recalling D-Day. "I am thrilled to see people still coming out and that they remember all the ones who fought in all the wars. I think that if I could talk to all the men and women in the wars and ask them if it was worth it, all would give a resounding 'Yes' to serving our great country. I would be glad to do it again."
Redding served on an LST, one of the ships that landed tanks on the beach during the invasion.
But his closest call, he said, was in the dock at London when the sudden silence from a German "buzz bomb" told him that one was coming down very close. The bomb, known as the V-1, was noted for the buzzing sound it made as it approached. Then there would be a moment of silence before people heard the explosion.
The bomb landed on the ship right beside Redding's and blew up the crew quarters, killing many.
"The last indelible memory I have is of the captain of the ship standing on the dock and he was crying," Redding said.
Rita Lane headed up a ward at a full-service field hospital in Desert Storm in 1991, when U.S. and allied forces liberated Kuwait, which had been invaded by Iraq.
"We set up a field hospital, and we were one of the closest field hospitals to the front line," she said. "We stayed very busy."
Lane said she had been to two previous ceremonies at the Field of Honor.
"I came to honor the veterans that did not make it back, and all veterans," she said.
