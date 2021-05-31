Honor, respect and memories mark Memorial Day service in Kernersville

Harold Redding, a veteran of the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II, is driven to the memorial frequently by his wife, Faye, although they usually don't get out of the car. On Monday, they had seats near the front. The couple live in Kernersville.

"We made 83 trips to various beaches to supply the Army and Marines," the old soldier said, recalling D-Day. "I am thrilled to see people still coming out and that they remember all the ones who fought in all the wars. I think that if I could talk to all the men and women in the wars and ask them if it was worth it, all would give a resounding 'Yes' to serving our great country. I would be glad to do it again."

Redding served on an LST, one of the ships that landed tanks on the beach during the invasion.

But his closest call, he said, was in the dock at London when the sudden silence from a German "buzz bomb" told him that one was coming down very close. The bomb, known as the V-1, was noted for the buzzing sound it made as it approached. Then there would be a moment of silence before people heard the explosion.

The bomb landed on the ship right beside Redding's and blew up the crew quarters, killing many.

"The last indelible memory I have is of the captain of the ship standing on the dock and he was crying," Redding said.