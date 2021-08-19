Hospital crunch hits close to home as health-care gets rationed

It didn’t matter what we said or did. Ray, my 82-year-old father-in-law, would not be dissuaded from climbing a ladder to work on his house.

And why would he?

The man has fended for himself since he was a teen-ager. He built the family house, added onto it as needed and grew (or raised) a lot of their food while working full time in a factory. He never asked anybody for a thing, not even after a bout with lung cancer.

So trying to keep him off a ladder — or away from his log splitter — just wasn’t going to happen. You know what happened next; last Friday the ladder slipped and he broke his hip.

But that’s not the issue. It’s what came next that matters more.

Ray had to lie on a gurney for nearly 24 hours, in agony, having his pain managed while two hospitals tried to find him a bed.

All because COVID-19 patients, the overwhelming majority of whom have refused vaccinations, are filling the damn rooms.

Upward trends

We’ve seen this (horror) movie before. Businesses — daily life — came to a screeching halt for months on end while doctors and scientists raced to find solutions.