Hospital crunch hits close to home as health-care gets rationed

It didn’t matter what we said or did. Ray, my 82-year-old father-in-law, would not be dissuaded from climbing a ladder to work on his house.
And why would he?
The man has fended for himself since he was a teen-ager. He built the family house, added onto it as needed and grew (or raised) a lot of their food while working full time in a factory. He never asked anybody for a thing, not even after a bout with lung cancer.
So trying to keep him off a ladder — or away from his log splitter — just wasn’t going to happen. You know what happened next; last Friday the ladder slipped and he broke his hip.
But that’s not the issue. It’s what came next that matters more.
Ray had to lie on a gurney for nearly 24 hours, in agony, having his pain managed while two hospitals tried to find him a bed.
All because COVID-19 patients, the overwhelming majority of whom have refused vaccinations, are filling the damn rooms.
Upward trends
We’ve seen this (horror) movie before. Businesses — daily life — came to a screeching halt for months on end while doctors and scientists raced to find solutions.
Quarantines and masking mandates exacted a heavy price. Work from home, virtual school, furloughs, lay-offs, toilet-paper shortages, the costs fell upon nearly everybody though some — small businesses, restaurants and the like — suffered more.
And in record (warp) speed, effective vaccinations were developed and rolled out for public distribution. It may have taken longer than many had hoped, but a few hiccups at the onset could be forgiven.
This much we know. Then came the smash hit of the summer, the Delta variant, and the hell that it has unleashed.
The most recent numbers, per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, show to the surprise of no one possessing even a rudimentary understanding of math and/or science that the number of COVID-19 patients statewide is at its highest level since January — well before vaccinations were nearly as prevalent as motorized scooters on downtown sidewalks.
As of noon Wednesday, some 2,930 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19, up 102 since Tuesday and the most since 3,048 were reported Jan. 29.
Locally, in a 17-county region including the Triad, some 677 COVID-19 patients were in-patients being treated for COVID-19.
Without question, the trend arrow points up. Worse, hospitals — intensive-care beds specifically — are filling up.
About 1 in 5 U.S hospitals with intensive-care units report that at least 95 percent of their ICU beds are full, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and updated weekly by The New York Times.
At the end of last week, 76 percent of the nation’s ICU beds were occupied. Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, according to the feds, had 43 COVID patients, 11 open ICU beds and an 88 percent ICU occupancy rate.
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center reported 93 COVID patients, and just five available ICU beds with a 96 percent occupancy rate.
Of immediate concern to Ray and our family, the numbers in his part of the state were just as grim. The Carolinas Health Care System-Blue Ridge in Morganton, where he lives, reported one unoccupied ICU bed. Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville Surgical Center had 68 COVID patients and eight free ICU beds.
Not all of those ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, obviously, but a large number of them are. And that’s making health care — emergency and acute care in particular — harder to come by because limited resources are stretched thin.
Concern turns to anger
Those numbers were — are — cause for concern and helped to goose COVID-weary businesses and some governments to try something to stem the tide.
The city of Winston-Salem earlier this week announced a renewal of a mask mandate. Davie County Schools reversed course and likewise mandated masks to start the school year. Hanesbrands indicated that it would require its U.S. office employees to get vaccinated.
“The only way we’re going to beat COVID is through vaccinations, and the only way we’re going to reach everyone who has allowed themselves to be indoctrinated with misinformation and disinformation is to make it a requirement,” wrote City Councilman Kevin Mundy in a social media post congratulating Hanesbrands.
Up until last Friday, those things — the stats and mandates — were just data and two-dimensional talking points. Raw numbers lumped onto raw numbers that, when mixed together, paint an abstract picture.
Concerning sure, but not yet close enough to cause more than a furrowed brow — even for those who’ve rolled up sleeves for shots and donned masks (again) for a greater good.
That mood changed from concern to anger Friday, however, when an 82-year-old man had to wait so damn long for a hospital bed.
Patience is a virtue but it also wears thin — especially when its being eroded by a flood of obstinance and ignorance.
336-727-7481