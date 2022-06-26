House bill would offer clarity to how social districts open with alcohol consumption

Another attempt has resurfaced in the state legislature that would clarify how cities and counties can designate social districts with a focus on downtowns and alcohol consumption.

A revamped version of House Bill 211 is being fast-tracked in the state Senate during what Republican legislative leaders project as being the final week of the current phase of the 2022 session.

HB211 would revise common area entertainment permits and social districts “to make them more uniform and clarify the area(s) that can be included.”

HB211 was recommended Thursday by the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee. It is on the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting of the Senate Rules and Operations committee.

The legislation would go into effect immediately if HB211 becomes law. A legislative staff’s summary of HB211 references that legislators approved during the 2019 session a common area entertainment permit that may be issued to the owner of a multi-tenant establishment with at least two tenants who are ABC permittees.

A “common area” can include portions of a building or structure and outdoor areas that are used jointly by multiple businesses on a property or within a planned development project.

For these purposes, a shopping mall “is deemed not to be a multi-tenant establishment if more than 50% of the shopping mall’s common areas, measured in acreage or square footage, are enclosed and air conditioned.”

The permit allows customers of tenants holding ABC permits to take alcoholic beverages sold in a specific container off the tenants’ premises into a common area in the multi-tenant establishment that is designated for consumption of alcoholic beverages during specific days and hours set by the owner of the multi-tenant establishment.

During the 2021 session, legislatures permitted local governments to adopt ordinances to create social districts, which are defined under current law as “a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.”

A social district also is active during days and hours specified in the ordinance adopted by the local government.

Clarifying steps

HB211 is written to clarify four aspects of the common area entertainment permit and social district.

The first confirms that a person may possess an open container of fortified wine or spirituous liquor in a social district or in a designated consumption area under a common area entertainment permit.

The second says that a common area would be defined as “an indoor or outdoor portion of a multi-tenant establishment that is open to the public.”

The permit holder could identify common areas to be “designated consumption areas” where consumption of alcoholic beverages is allowed.

The third would authorize a local government to adopt an ordinance that designates one or more defined areas to be social districts.

That could include both indoor and outdoor areas of permittee and non-permittee businesses within or contiguous to the defined area during the days and hours set by the local government.

A permittee could be included in the social district even if it chooses to exclude open containers of alcoholic beverages purchased from other permittees in the social district.

Non-permittee businesses would not be required to allow customers to bring open containers of alcoholic beverages onto their premises. They would not be responsible for enforcing the alcohol laws if they chose to do so.

“However, they have to allow law enforcement officers access to the areas of the premises accessible by customers,” according to the legislative staff report.

Local governments would have to submit maps of the social districts to the ABC Commission and would have to mark the social districts in a way that clearly indicates to customers where the boundaries of the social district are located.

The commission may issue special one-time permits for qualifying applicants for events taking place fully or partially inside a social district. The permittee would be required to notify the commission that the event is to occur in a social district during times when the social district is active.

The fourth affects a social district that directly borders a designated consumption area established by the holder of a common area entertainment permit.

The multi-tenant establishment and the local government that established the social district may enter into a memorandum of understanding that allows open containers approved for consumption in either the social district or designated consumption area to be possessed and consumed in both the social district and the designated consumption area during times when both the social district and designated consumption area are active.

House Bill 781

HB211 is similar in part to House Bill 781, titled “Bring business back to downtown,” that cleared the House by a 103-7 vote in May 6, 2021.

After HB781 was sent to the Senate, it was placed in Rules and Operations on May 10, 2021, where it has not been acted upon.

HB781 would allow consumers to buy and carry alcoholic beverages within the social district as long as they were purchased from certain ABC permittees in the district.

Eligible items include malt beverages, unfortified and fortified wine and mixed beverages.

Alcoholic beverages sold and consumed in the social district would have to contain the identification of the ABC permittee and a logo or mark unique to the social district.

Glass containers would not be permitted, there would be a 16-ounce limit on a single alcoholic beverage, and only one alcoholic beverage per customer at a time.

Cities and counties could authorize allowing those ABC permittees to extend their licensed premises for the purposes of maintaining social distancing.

The social districts would have to be clearly designated with signs posted that indicate the days and hours that alcoholic beverages could be consumed in the social districts. Consumers would be able to carry their alcoholic beverages off the premises where they were purchased, but not out of the social district.

Cities and counties would have to establish management and maintenance plans for the social district on their respective websites. They also could permanently designate the ABC permittees’ outdoor space as part of the social district.

