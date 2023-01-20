 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House fire displaces eight

Early morning fire displaces 4 adults and 4 children on the 2400 block of Reid St.

(WGHP) — An overnight house fire has left eight people, including four children, without a home early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the 2400 block of Reidsville Street, the fire department reported in a 3:45 a.m. post on Twitter. Firefighters found smoke and flame visible at the scene.

Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire, but no one was injured.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

