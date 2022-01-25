 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House fire displaces three in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning
Winston-Salem police said three people were displaced after a house caught fire in the 1600 block of Sanford Drive in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning. Video from the home showed at least one car partially consumer by flames.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than 45 minutes.

They said smoke detectors at the home were inoperable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The people who lived in the home will have to stay with family members, firefighters said.

