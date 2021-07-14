House fire under control on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were able to contain a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning.

A call about the fire came in around 10 a.m., reporting that it began in the kitchen. Crews arrived to find smoke coming out of the attic.

It was not immediately clear what caused the flames or whether anyone was home at the time.

