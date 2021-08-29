House on Elmhurst Street damaged by fire

A man lost his dog in a fire that broke out at the 900 block of Elmhurst Street Sunday afternoon and caused extensive interior damage to a house, Winston-Salem firefighters reported.

Homeowner Kim Cox was not at home when the fire broke out. The fire was reported at 4:07 p.m. by Barry Bingham, who said he happened to be in the neighborhood and noticed smoke coming through the roof of the house.

Bingham called 911. About 30 firefighters responded and the fire was quickly brought under control by 4:15 p.m.

Capt. Patrick Grubbs said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said the fire appeared to be most active in the central part of the house.

Cox showed up while firefighters were wrapping up their work and told a Journal reporter that his dog Dallas was missing. Grubbs said later on Sunday that the dog was found dead inside the house.

No estimate of damages was available.

