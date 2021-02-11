Houses passes bill to mandate school reopening. Measure heads back to Senate next.

The N.C. House passed a bill Thursday that would mandate school districts offer in-person learning.
Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Republican from Watauga County, is the primary sponsor of the senate bill. It essentially calls for the state to eliminate the option for school districts to offer online-only learning, known as Plan C. The bill passed 74-44 with bipartisan support.
It now heads to the Senate for a final vote before heading to Gov. Roy Cooper, who indicated last week that he wants individual school districts to decide how they should reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that press conference, Cooper urged school districts to open in either Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing for students in grades K-5 or Plan B, a mix of online and in-person learning with social distancing of six feet.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will bring back high school students in grades 10-12 on Feb. 22 using Plan B. It's the last wave of students to return to face-to-face learning. Younger grades have been going to school four days a week since November.
The bill also calls for children with special learning needs to return to school every day, something Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools have also offered, as well as have an online option.
Of the 115 school districts in the state, fewer than 20 are in full-time remote learning.
Remote learning will remain an option, according to the bill.
Backers of the bill point to a growing body of studies that show reopening is safe when safety measures are followed.
"School closures are not just an education crisis but also represent an economic and mental health crisis," said Rep. John Bradford (R-Mecklenburg). "Closed classrooms hurt the most vulnerable, and special education students are hit particularly hard."
Cooper recently announced $1.6 billion in federal money that will help the state safely reopen schools. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth will receive $66 million from that pot of money.
If schools are forced to reopen, school staff will soon get a layer of protection from vaccines, for which they will be eligible beginning Feb. 24, Cooper announced on Wednesday.
Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) applauded the decision.
"This is a good next step and consistent with our desire to move critical staff such as educators, fire, police and dentists into a higher priority," he said. "North Carolina must continue to lobby the federal decision makers to get more vaccines into North Carolina sooner than later. That is ultimately the solution to more doses into our citizens who desire a shot."
