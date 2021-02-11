Houses passes bill to mandate school reopening. Measure heads back to Senate next.

The N.C. House passed a bill Thursday that would mandate school districts offer in-person learning.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Republican from Watauga County, is the primary sponsor of the senate bill. It essentially calls for the state to eliminate the option for school districts to offer online-only learning, known as Plan C. The bill passed 74-44 with bipartisan support.

It now heads to the Senate for a final vote before heading to Gov. Roy Cooper, who indicated last week that he wants individual school districts to decide how they should reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that press conference, Cooper urged school districts to open in either Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing for students in grades K-5 or Plan B, a mix of online and in-person learning with social distancing of six feet.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will bring back high school students in grades 10-12 on Feb. 22 using Plan B. It's the last wave of students to return to face-to-face learning. Younger grades have been going to school four days a week since November.

The bill also calls for children with special learning needs to return to school every day, something Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools have also offered, as well as have an online option.