Housing advocacy group: Legal aid should be a right for tenants facing eviction in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County

Housing Justice Now said another problem that tenants face is that it is harder for them to get to court. As well, the group said Black tenants, especially Black women, are disproportionately affected by eviction.

Noting that the city had apologized earlier in the year for its role in slavery and segregation, the group said that providing legal help to tenants would be a way of making up for past harms caused by practices such as redlining.

The Housing Justice Now request comes at a time when both Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are awash in money from the federally-funded American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA for short. Between them, the city and county have some $120 million to spend on various things, which can include assistance to renters.

Winston-Salem has already awarded $100,000 to help Legal Aid with eviction-diversion measures.

Scott Tesh, a city management official who has been riding herd on ARPA for the city, said it is too soon to say whether the city might grant more at the request of the housing advocacy group. City officials are still working to line up their priorities for the spending.