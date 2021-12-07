Housing advocacy group: Legal aid should be a right for tenants facing eviction in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County

Housing advocates marched from Winston-Salem’s City Hall to the Forsyth County Government Center on Tuesday as they presented petitions asking both local governments to spend federal stimulus funds on legal help for tenants facing eviction.
Members said they had over 1,000 names on their petition, which asks that the city and county each give $600,000 from federal stimulus funds for the legal aid program.
“We see housing as so fundamental that tenants should have the civil right to have a lawyer” in eviction hearings, Dan Rose, a member of the group, said.
Citing N.C. Legal Aid, the group said that a right-to-counsel program for tenants could be set up here for $1.2 million. That amount of money could help 1,000 families stay in their housing, the group said.
The group said that while landlords often have a lawyer to represent them in evictions court, the tenants rarely do.
“This means tenants often lose, even when their case is winnable and the law is on their side,” the group said in a statement it released along with the petition. The group said that its volunteers have met tenants who were carrying their COVID-19 hospital bills to explain why they were behind on their rent, and got evicted anyway.
Housing Justice Now said another problem that tenants face is that it is harder for them to get to court. As well, the group said Black tenants, especially Black women, are disproportionately affected by eviction.
Noting that the city had apologized earlier in the year for its role in slavery and segregation, the group said that providing legal help to tenants would be a way of making up for past harms caused by practices such as redlining.
The Housing Justice Now request comes at a time when both Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are awash in money from the federally-funded American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA for short. Between them, the city and county have some $120 million to spend on various things, which can include assistance to renters.
Winston-Salem has already awarded $100,000 to help Legal Aid with eviction-diversion measures.
Scott Tesh, a city management official who has been riding herd on ARPA for the city, said it is too soon to say whether the city might grant more at the request of the housing advocacy group. City officials are still working to line up their priorities for the spending.
Forsyth County closed its application process for the first round of ARPA funding back on Aug. 27, but a second round will follow at some point.
Housing Justice Now says that in New York and Cleveland, tenant legal aid has helped a lot of tenants avoid eviction. The group says the programs also save money in the long run.
Vanessa Bradley, a tenant who joined the Housing Justice Now group as it presented the petitions, said she was able to avoid eviction by fighting it in court, but that the landlord is still trying to collect court costs from her.
Rose said more legal aid assistance for renters would help people like Bradley.
“We know they have the money through ARPA,” Rose said, referring to city and county officials.
