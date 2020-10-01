Housing advocates say Forsyth Court Clerk Renita Linville will ease eviction actions next week

Weiss said that in his conversation with the clerk of court, Linville was not specific about what kind of extension she might grant for eviction court hearings.

The CDC moratorium on evictions, which went into effect Sept. 4, requires tenants facing economic hardship to provide their landlords with a declaration to that effect.

The relief does not relieve the tenant of the obligation to pay rent, and doesn't prevent landlords from carrying out evictions for reasons other than non-payment of rent.

Marvin Blue, who took part in Thursday's protest, said he lost his job because of the effect of the coronavirus on the place he had been working and can't work now because he has cancer.

Blue said he presented his landlord with the CDC declaration at his eviction hearing on Sept. 23 but that it didn't make a difference. He has to come up with $690 by Oct. 5, he said.

"The landlord is saying I have to leave because I don't have the money," Blue said. Ironically, Blue is getting a disability payment Oct. 25 that could meet his expense.

Members of Housing Justice Now who have been watching eviction proceedings in court say they've seen perhaps 25 to 30 hearings a day taking place.