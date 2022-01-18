Housing Authority drops plan to sell Crystal Towers, will renovate instead with help from city of Winston-Salem

The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem has dropped plans to sell the Crystal Towers public housing tower block in downtown Winston-Salem and will instead carry out renovations with the help of the city.

Officials said the housing authority and the city would jointly pay for renovations that will start in part with the modernization of the aging elevator system in the building, so that people can continue living in the tower block while renovations take place.

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the housing authority, said that earlier plans to sell the building, announced in 2019, had been based on market conditions and funding limitations that have now changed.

Now, HAWS will take advantage of regulation flexibility granted by federal officials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. HAWS will combine its future spending with city funds to modernize other aging building systems and improve the "security, livability and aesthetic of the building," a news release from HAWS said.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines traveled to the public housing tower block on Sixth Street Monday morning to meet with residents and talk to them about the renovation plans.