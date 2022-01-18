Housing Authority drops plan to sell Crystal Towers, will renovate instead with help from city of Winston-Salem

The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem has dropped plans to sell the Crystal Towers public housing tower block in downtown Winston-Salem and will instead carry out renovations with the help of the city.
Officials said the housing authority and the city would jointly pay for renovations that will start in part with the modernization of the aging elevator system in the building, so that people can continue living in the tower block while renovations take place.
Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the housing authority, said that earlier plans to sell the building, announced in 2019, had been based on market conditions and funding limitations that have now changed.
Now, HAWS will take advantage of regulation flexibility granted by federal officials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. HAWS will combine its future spending with city funds to modernize other aging building systems and improve the "security, livability and aesthetic of the building," a news release from HAWS said.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines traveled to the public housing tower block on Sixth Street Monday morning to meet with residents and talk to them about the renovation plans.
Cheshire thanked Joines for working with HAWS to come up with an alternative to the original plans.
"He understood our funding limitations and the building's challenges, but he was clear that we could not move forward in the absence of a plan to replace a critical mass of units in the downtown core," Cheshire said. "When market conditions and construction costs affected our ability to do that, he worked with us to craft an alternative strategy."
Joines said that the new plan for Crystal Towers is important because it will preserve affordable housing in the center city.
"My goal was to preserve affordable housing in the center city, and this new initiative will allow us to do so," Joines said.
The HAWS plan to sell Crystal Towers to a developer came under fire from the start from housing advocates and city elected leaders, who voiced their opposition to the sale.
Joines went so far as write a letter of opposition to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
