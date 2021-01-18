How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in and near Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health
The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Jan. 23.
Shots are available to those 75 and older and to health care workers.
When appointments resume, they can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate or by calling 336-703-2018.
The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Vaccination clinic: The county is finalizing plans to set up a mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The goal is to open the site in early February.
Novant
Novant is making vaccination appointments for people 65 and older through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.
Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.
Vaccination clinic: Novant plans to open its mass vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. The goal is to open it by Jan. 25.
Wake Forest Baptist
Wake Forest Baptist said patients will be updated about access to vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
Vaccination clinic: Atrium Health has plans for a mass vaccination site in Forsyth through Wake Forest Baptist. No site or date has yet been set.
Cone Health
Cone Health's vaccinations are being done by appointment at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro. To join the waitlist for a vaccine, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-wait-list. An email address is required to join the waitlist.
Vaccination clinic: A joint mass vaccination clinic will be held Jan. 19 at Greensboro Special Events Center. Appointments for that clinic are already filled.