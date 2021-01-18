How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in and near Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Jan. 23.

Shots are available to those 75 and older and to health care workers.

When appointments resume, they can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate or by calling 336-703-2018.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Vaccination clinic: The county is finalizing plans to set up a mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The goal is to open the site in early February.

Novant

Novant is making vaccination appointments for people 65 and older through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.