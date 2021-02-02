How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health
The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Feb. 6. Shots are available to those 65 and older and to healthcare workers.
All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a chair.
Appointments can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate. The site also offers updates.
Novant
Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination appointments are filled for individuals ages 65 and older. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.
Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.
Individuals under age 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.
Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.
Wake Forest Baptist
Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.
Vaccinations are done Wednesday through Sunday.
Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
Vaccination clinic: No site or date has yet been set.