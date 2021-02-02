How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Feb. 6. Shots are available to those 65 and older and to healthcare workers.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a chair.

Appointments can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate. The site also offers updates.

Novant

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination appointments are filled for individuals ages 65 and older. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.