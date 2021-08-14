How area members of Congress voted last week

ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX CREDITS: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would adopt means tests for electric vehicle tax credits, including a maximum vehicle value of $40,000 and a maximum individual income of $100,000. Fischer said: "There is nothing wrong with the well-off buying fancy cars. I just don't think America's hard-earned taxpayer dollars should help to pay for it." An opponent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said that without means tests on tax credits, "we eliminate more carbon pollution when people who drive trucks and SUVs choose all-electric vehicles like the great ones that are now coming out into the marketplace." The vote, on Aug. 10, was 51 yeas to 48 nays.

TERRORIST GROUPS: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would prevent funding of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Scott called the amendment "a commonsense way to protect American tax dollars, stand with our great ally Israel, and to continue our fight against the evils of Hamas terrorism." The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.

