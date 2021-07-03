How area members of Congress voted last week

CAPITOL BUILDING STATUES: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 3005), sponsored by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., that would replace the bust of Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney in the Capitol building with a bust of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and remove statues of people who were in the Confederacy from display. Hoyer said the actions would uphold the principle that "we are a special, exceptional country because we lift up the individual and we protect the 1 against the 99 if the 1 is right." An opponent, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said the bill failed to adequately account for the input of state legislatures on which statues should replace the statues that the bill would remove. The vote, on June 29, was 285 yeas to 120 nays.