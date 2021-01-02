How area members of Congress voted last week

House votes

CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PAYMENTS: The House has passed the Caring For Americans with Supplemental Help Act (H.R. 9051), sponsored by Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass. The bill would increase from $600 to $2,000 the amount sent to individuals from the federal government for the purpose of providing relief for financial harms linked to COVID-19. Neal said the added payment was needed to help "members of the American family at the lower end of the economic spectrum are hurting." An opponent, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said rather than hastily using $463 billion of debt to make the $2,000 payments, it would be wiser to provide targeted assistance to the unemployed and smaller businesses that have been closed by local politicians. The vote, on Dec. 28, was 275 yeas to 134 nays.