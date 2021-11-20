How area members of Congress voted last week

Senate votes

BANKING OVERSIGHT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Graham Steele to be assistant secretary for financial institutions at the Treasury Department. Steele was a senior staffer on the Senate Banking Committee from 2015 to 2017, and since then has been a Federal Reserve staffer and an official at Stanford's business school. A supporter, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said "the staff of many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle can attest to his commitment to service and the ability to find common ground." The vote, on Nov. 16, was 53 yeas to 42 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

FARMING OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Bonnie to serve as the Agriculture Department's under secretary for farm production and conservation. Bonnie was an Agriculture official in the Obama administration, then joined a Duke University environmental institute from 2017 through 2020. The vote, on Nov. 16, was 76 yeas to 19 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC