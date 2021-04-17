How area members of Congress voted last week

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th), Manning D-NC (6th)

Senate votes

TRANSPORTATION OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Polly Trottenberg to serve as Deputy Secretary of Transportation. Trottenberg had been New York City's transportation commissioner since 2014; she was a Transportation Department official during the Obama administration. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "Polly has smarts, she has savvy, and she has moxie. She knows how to work with people of all backgrounds to get things done for the American people." The vote, on April 13, was 82 yeas to 15 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC

NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC

STATE DEPARTMENT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Wendy Sherman to serve as Deputy Secretary of State. Sherman was Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs from 2011 to 2015, and was a State Department official in the Clinton administration. The vote, on April 13, was 56 yeas to 42 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC

NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC