How area members of Congress voted last week

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Myrna Perez to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2006, Perez has been the director of the voting rights and elections program at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Perez was "really competent and experienced. She has been handling complex civil litigation and will be ready to serve on the Second Circuit on day one." The vote, on Oct. 25, was 48 yeas to 43 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

D.C. DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jia M. Cobb to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Washington, D.C. Cobb has been a private practice lawyer at a D.C. law firm since 2010. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Cobb "understands the distinction between being an advocate and a judge. As a judge on the District of D.C., she has promised to rule based on the law and facts of the cases before her." The vote, on Oct. 26, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC